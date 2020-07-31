A solo adventure focussing on a young-ish Obi-Wan Kenobi has been something that Star Wars fans have wanted for a long, long time. With an Obi-Wan Disney+ series officially announced last summer, details are still few and far between, but a recent casting call may have revealed an interesting development in the direction the story will take. A new report claims that the production is on the hunt for two child actors to play a pair of "precocious" twins, which, this being Star Wars, can only be Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.

The two lead roles are described as "(Girl) Caucasian, 8-11 years old, to portray a precocious girl," and "(Boy) Caucasian, 8-11 years old, to portray a precocious boy." With the Obi-Wan series set to take place somewhere between Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, this would put the Skywalker twins in roughly that age range. This would also track with what we do know about Obi-Wan's whereabouts during this time, with the old Jedi master living the hermit life on Tatooine so that he can watch over Luke.

While the twin's inclusion may seem like an obvious choice for the series, it is actually anything but, thanks to a rumor which suggested that there were some apprehensions about the show going in that direction due to the similarities with The Mandalorian. Since then, the show has gone through a number of creative changes, including a new head writer in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword's Joby Harold, meaning that they must have found a way to differentiate the plot from that of the Pedro Pascal lead bounty hunter series.

The much-desired Obi-Wan series on Disney+has been dogged with difficulties over the years, with a recent rumor that the idea had been cancelled altogether. Thankfully this turned out not to be true, and instead the show has been put on indefinite hold while Lucasfilm searched for new writers to replace Hossein Amini, as Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy was reportedly unhappy with the scripts. As if that were not already enough to get you down, it was then revealed that the show's planned six-episode run had been reduced to four. It's hard not to have a bad feeling about this.

The reason for such backstage drama was due to the similarities with The Mandalorian and the protective relationship between the masked protagonist and Baby Yoda. But, if this casting call is accurate, they have apparently found a way to include the children of Darth Vader that works and plays out differently to the hit Disney+ series.

The Obi-Wan show is due to bring back Ewan McGregor as the title character (likely with a little grey in his hair) and will be directed by The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow. Currently the show is listed as being in development for Disney+ and has yet to receive a premiere date.

The show would join a cavalcade of Star Wars related Disney+ series, including The Mandalorian, and a prequel series based on Rogue One, as well as rumored Lando Calrissian, Darth Maul, and Han Solo shows. This comes to us from The Illuminerdi.