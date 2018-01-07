A new image of Ewan McGregor has gone viral as many believe that the actor is teasing his return to the Obi-Wan Kenobi role for an upcoming Star Wars project. A report released late last year indicated that the Obi-Wan movie might start production in 2019 with a release in 2020. However, the new image of McGregor could very well be pointing to an earlier production start date or possibly some filming as a Force Ghost in J.J. Abrams' upcoming Star Wars 9. It is entirely possible that the beard and haircut have nothing to do with Star Wars at all, but he certainly looks a lot like Obi-Wan Kenobi in the picture.

Not much information is currently available for the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie spin-off movie except that Stephen Daldry has been in talks to direct, but nothing else has been announced, including casting of the Jedi Master. Fans have asked Ewan McGregor for years about a possible return to the Star Wars universe and while he's neither confirmed nor denied a return to the Obi-Wan role, he has always said that he would love to return. Now, a new picture of the actor doing some P90X training is sparking rumors that he will indeed return to the character.

The new image of Ewan McGregor was shared online by fitness guru Tony Horton and it features the actor sporting a beard and wearing his gym gear, looking a lot like Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor famously played Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy of movies and fans have been calling out to Lucasfilm to get the actor back into the frame as the fabled Jedi Master since the franchise made a huge return in 2015. As with anything that is Star Wars related, the Obi-Wan spin-off movie is shrouded in mystery and we probably won't learn any new details for quite a while.

Ewan McGregor could also be training to get in shape to play Obi-Wan Kenobi as a Force Ghost in J.J. Abrams' upcoming Star Wars 9, but much like the Obi-Wan spin-off, little is known about what we're going to see in the final installment of the new trilogy. It's more than likely that Mark Hamill will show up again as a Force Ghost, so it would make sense to see Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Anakin Skywalker all together. Again, this is all wild speculation at this point, but Ewan McGregor's return to the Obi-Wan Kenobi character would please many hardcore Star Wars fans.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, with the production name Joshua Tree, is still quite far away and a lot can happen in the time between now and the production start, which has yet to be confirmed. Is Ewan McGregor making his return to the Star Wars universe as Obi-Wan Kenobi, or is he just rocking a beard because he can? We'll have to wait and see, but there could be a major announcement made in the not-so-distant future that may see Ewan McGregor back. You can check out the new image of Ewan McGregor looking an awful lot like Obi-Wan courtesy of Tony Horton's Facebook page and judge for yourself.