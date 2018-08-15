Just in case you're keeping track, Ewan McGregor is still perfectly happy to do an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie, he's more or less just waiting on Disney and Lucasfilm to give him a call. For years now, fans have been wanting Ewan McGregor to pick up his lightsaber once more and, pretty much any time the actor has something to promote, he's asked about the possible Star Wars standalone. He says he'd like to do it, but that's as far as it ever goes. The actor has once again stated his desire to revisit his Jedi days, however, he says there are no plans to do so right now.

Ewan McGregor recently appeared on an episode of The View to promote his latest movie, Christopher Robin, which hails from Disney. As it happens, Disney also owns Lucasfilm, so at least the relationship there is good. Or so it would seem. At one point, the subject of Star Wars came up and one of the hosts asked, "If George Lucas calls you, are you in?" signaling that they maybe haven't kept up with the Lucasfilm affairs over the years. In any case, here's what McGregor had to say in response.

"Yes, I would totally do it. There's no plans as such to do it, as far as I know. I would be happy to do it. I think there must be a good story to tell, as they're doing spinoffs. There's likely to be a good Obi-Wan between maybe me Alec Guinness, in that time. "

The look on the actor's face when the subject comes up isn't quite one of aggravation, but it's clear that he's been through this ringer plenty of times. He knows what's coming and he knows what he can say. The actor even joked that it's starting to look like he's begging for work.

"I've answered yes so many times it looks like I'm sort of touting for work at Disney's door."

Last year, it looked like things may actually be coming together as a report indicated that Lucasfilm was putting the Obi-Wan movie together behinds the scenes. There were rumors that pre-production was taking place leading up to the release of Solo. However, that turned out not to be true. Even if it was true at one point, the unfortunate box office results for Solo got in the way of Lucasfilm moving forward with it. Though, Ewan McGregor really does look like a man in the dark here. For a long time, it looked like he was maybe playing coy. Now, he genuinely looks like he knows as much as we do. If not less.

As far as confirmed movies go, J.J. Abrams is currently filming Episode IX, which will hit theaters in December. Beyond that, there are no other Star Wars movies with actual release dates. Rian Johnson is still working on his trilogy and David Benioff and D.D. Weiss are working on their series of movies, both projects we know very little about. Unfortunately, the Obi-Wan movie doesn't look like it's actually going to happen any time soon. Unless the rumor of it going strait to Disney's streaming service is true, then perhaps we'll really see it in 2019. You can check out the interview clip with Ewan McGregor, courtesy of The View YouTube channel, for yourself below.