News is starting to pick up regarding Lucasfilm's standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie and now Liam Neeson has expressed interest in returning to the franchise as Qui-Gon. The news comes after Ewan McGregor was seen looking remarkably similar to Obi-Wan, which led to speculation about his involvement in the project. McGregor's return to the iconic role could make or break the project in the eyes of Star Wars fans, but when asked about returning to the character last week, McGregor admitted that he had not heard from Disney or Lucasfilm in regard to the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie.

Liam Neeson is currently out promoting his latest movie The Commuter, and he was recently asked about a possible return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, which is currently in the very early stages of development. Neeson admitted that he did not even know that the project had been announced and much like Ewan McGregor, said that he has not been reached for a possible return to the role by Lucasfilm or Disney. And again, similarly to McGregor, Neeson expressed interest in coming back.

Yahoo Movies U.K. asked Liam Neeson about the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi movie and as previously noted, he claimed that he didn't know that it was currently in development. This seems to be a common thread that really shows that either Ewan McGregor have good poker faces or that the movie might have new actors in the roles. Though he admitted that nobody had contacted him about the movie, Neeson said that anything is possible in the Star Wars universe. He had this to say.

"This is the first time I'm hearing of this. No one's been in touch with me. I know in the Star Wars world anything is possible."

There is one small detail about Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon character in The Phantom Menace that was not overlooked by the actor. Obviously, Obi-Wan's mentor does not make it out of the first prequel movie alive, which means that if Liam Neeson were to return, it would have to be in the form of a Force Ghost. Neeson acknowledged the plot snag and reiterated that nobody has contacted him about a return to the franchise. He explains.

"In the first one, The Phantom Menace, I died but we know, you know, Jedi come back and stuff but no one's been in touch. We'll see."

The return of Ewan McGregor and Liam Neeson may be what the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie needs in order to be successful in the eyes of hardcore Star Wars fans. McGregor's age is perfect to tell the story in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and a Liam Neeson's return as a Qui-Gon Force Ghost would be too perfect to pass up on. The Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off is still a ways off and will more than likely live or die by the success of the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, which will be the first character-specific prequel for the franchise. You can read more about Liam Neeson's thoughts on returning as Qui-Gon via Yahoo Movies U.K.