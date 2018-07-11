It looks like Lucasfilm is still making the Obi-Wan spin-off movie, according to a new report. There's been a bunch of news surrounding the Star Wars spin-off movies since Solo underperformed at the box office, but even before that, Stephen Daldry, who was in talks to direct the Obi-Wan Kenobi project, reportedly passed on it, which led to rumors that the movie wasn't happening anymore. Then there were reports that stated Lucasfilm was taking a breather from their spin-off movies that were in development.

Now, a new report about the Game of Thrones prequel series has shed some light on the Obi-Wan movie. The HBO prequel series will reportedly film in Belfast after the Obi-Wan spin-off, which is scheduled to begin production in April. There have been many reports over the last several months that the spin-off would begin shooting in April of next year. So, it looks like the project is still, at the very least, on the schedule for Lucasfilm. There has been no official word from Lucasfilm that the movie is officially confirmed at this time.

While many hardcore Star Wars fans don't seem to be interested in a Boba Fett movie, the response to an Obi-Wan movie has been off the charts. Just the thought of Ewan McGregor signing on to reprise his role of the Jedi master from the prequels is enough to get fans extremely hyped up for the project. Much like the project itself, McGregor nor Lucasfilm has even acknowledged that the casting is officially happening. On the other hand, Lucasfilm has officially announced a trilogy written by Rian Johnson and another trilogy by Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff as well as a whole bunch of other projects, but the Obi-Wan spin-off has not been confirmed.

When asked about returning to the Star Wars universe for the Obi-Wan movie, Ewan McGregor claimed that he hadn't heard about it and said that nobody at Lucasfilm or Disney had contacted him about the role. However, the actor has expressed interest in returning, which is exciting, but still doesn't prove that it's actually going to happen. Star Wars 9 is currently preparing to film later this month, so if an announcement about the Obi-Wan spin-off is coming, it will have to be relatively soon, especially if production is set to begin in April of 2019 in Belfast, as the new report suggests.

Even though the news about the Obi-Wan spin-off filming soon is exciting, it's important to note that nothing has been confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm about the project. So, we'll have to take this new report with a grain of salt until anything is proven otherwise. Hopefully some news about the highly anticipated spin-off will be announced soon, whether it's happening or not. While we wait to find out, you can read the original report about the Obi-Wan spin-off filming next April in Belfast over at the Belfast Telegraph.