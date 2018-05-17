We have ourselves an alleged plot synopsis for the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi movie. Fans have long been clamoring for Ewan McGregor to put on the robe and reprise his role as the famed Jedi in a Star Wars standalone. Recently, it was reported that the movie is already in the pre-production phase at Pinewood Studios in England, despite the fact that Disney and Lucasfilm haven't officially announced that it's happening. Now, we have a rumored synopsis, and a few other details, for the rumored project.

These details come from TMZ who probably aren't the first people one thinks of when it comes to breaking Star Wars news and yet, here we are. The site claims to have obtained a recently released production bulletin for the movie, which they say will, unsurprisingly, be titled Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story. This falls right in line with the other two standalones, Rogue One and the upcoming Solo, with both featuring the same subtitle. It appears Lucasfilm is set on keeping that consistent for the time being.

Next up we have the synopsis. Before diving into that, the publication describes the movie as a near-immediate prequel to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. That's rather interesting, since Rogue One, which chronicles entirely different events, also brought us up to just minutes before the original adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Per TMZ, here's the synopsis for the Obi-Wan movie.

"Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit, but secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen. Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People, headed by a ruthless war chief, eventually brings Obi outta hiding."

As they phrase it, he then goes into "Jedi kickass mode." The plot, in itself, doesn't sound all that thrilling, but it certainly has a western vibe to it, which would make sense, given the setting on Tatooine. The one truly interesting bit here is that it would directly involve Luke's uncle Owen, who was played by Joel Edgerton briefly in the prequels. Edgerton has previously expressed his desire to possibly return and it sounds like the Obi-Wan movie, as it may well exist, would give him that opportunity. Liam Neeson has also expressed his desire to return as Qui-Gon Jinn, most likely in the form of a Force ghost. Star Wars Rebels already resolved the Darth Maul situation, so that is sadly off the table.

This report also confirms the previously reported working title of Joshua Tree, as well as the bit that Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot), who has been attached to the project for some time now, will be directing. We last reported that the movie is possibly set to begin filming in the spring of 2019, which means Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story could definitely be the title filling the empty slot Lucasfilm has open for 2020. Perhaps we'll get an announcement at San Diego Comic-Con this summer? This news comes to us courtesy of TMZ.