Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen is clearly excited for his long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away, with the actor promoting the upcoming Disney+ event series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, at a recent convention. Happily posing for photographs and signing autographs for Star Wars fans, Christensen sported a stunt crew cap from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which the actor is due to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker.

The Sith Lord, Hayden Christensen is here at #Supercon! Get your photo ops this weekend 👉 https://t.co/SPEAwPBXoVpic.twitter.com/8Ji6a4kemc — Florida Supercon (@FloridaSupercon) September 11, 2021

Introduced as the Skywalker patriarch in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, Christensen's relationship with both the franchise and the fans has been a turbulent one, with the actor having been on the receiving end of some of the vitriol displayed by the more toxic side of the fanbase in the past. The announcement of his return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series however has been met with much applause, with Star Wars fans excited to see Hayden Christensen return, and wondering how Anakin/Darth Vader will fit into proceedings.

The first robin from @FloridaSupercon 👏 Hayden Christensen with Joseph Murphy, the photo belongs to him pic.twitter.com/8BYAA7OeFE — AmazingHaydenChristensen (@AmazingHaydenCh) September 11, 2021

While details of his role have not yet been revealed, it is likely that Darth Vader will be busy hunting down his former mentor and friend along with any other Jedi survivors. Rumors have continued to circulate that, considering the time period of the show, a young Luke Skywalker will also be involved in some capacity. Ewan McGregor, who will reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the event series, was recently asked about this idea, to which the actor played coy saying, "That's very possible. I don't know." McGregor himself has even teased another clash of lightsabers between the pair, with the actor saying that they will have "another swing at each other" during the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hayden Christensen and some lucky fans at FloridaSupercon!



Credits to Andrea Price & maes_mylife on IG pic.twitter.com/u1pWKSG7XF — AmazingHaydenChristensen (@AmazingHaydenCh) September 11, 2021

Several concept art images recently surfaced, showing Darth Vader without his iconic mask and floating in a bacta tank, which could be how Christensen is able to appear in the series. It has also been widely speculated that the actor will appear in flashback sequences, and really both possibilities could turn out to be true. In any case, it is great to see Hayden Christensen as excited for his return as the fans seem to be.

Had the pleasure of meeting the one and only Hayden Christensen at Florida Supercon today. For those not familiar, Christensen played a young Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader in Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith of the Star Wars Prequels. pic.twitter.com/F7FV2MTQgb — Jorge Esquivel Jr (@jesquivel33) September 11, 2021

Some official details have since been revealed regarding the direction of Obi-Wan Kenobi, revealing that the Star Wars show will pick up with the beloved character around ten years after the ending of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Along with introducing audiences to an older, exiled version of McGregor's Obi-Wan, who is now on Tatooine and watching over a young Luke Skywalker, the series will also continue one of the biggest rivalries in Star Wars lore, Obi-Wan versus Darth Vader, an event which Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has described as "the rematch of the century."

HE HAS A HAT FOR PROMOTING THE KENOBI SERIES pic.twitter.com/07rppIs5JK — chiara ‎✪ saw shang-chi (@WINTERJEDII) September 11, 2021

Alongside Christensen and McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi also sees the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, a moisture farmer on Tatooine and the uncle of Luke Skywalker and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars, Owen's wife. Additionally, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine have been cast in undisclosed roles.

We met Anakin Skywalker and survived. Thanks, Hayden Christensen! pic.twitter.com/KJYqQLD40r — Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Boston Fan (@Mr_Chuckie16) September 11, 2021

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to be released in 2022, and will consist of six episodes, all of which have been written by Joby Harold and directed by The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow. This comes to us courtesy of Florida Supercon.