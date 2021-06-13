With many Star Wars spin off series' in production at the moment, it is hard to keep up with who is currently filming what. While Rogue One's Andor series has only just got cameras rolling, The Book of Boba Fett has seemingly come to the end of shooting and we know that the third season of The Mandalorian is on its way to us next year. However, there is no mistaking what Ewan McGregor is up to in the Star Wars universe as he begins shooting his return to the franchise as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the first sight of him on set has been revealed in a series of photos posted on Twitter.

While we have seen some of the iconic Star Wars locations that will feature in the series, we have finally had our first peek of Ewan McGregor and his new costume that he will be wearing in the show....well, his boots at least. Yes, as you would expect there is a level of secrecy around the set that is mirrored across many of the on-going Disney productions underway at the moment, and the images of McGregor are no different, with the actor draped with a black shroud that all but hides what he is wearing beneath it.

Ewan McGregor on the set of the upcoming Disney+ #ObiWan series https://t.co/ntGlILSW4J — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 12, 2021

Emerging next to a sign that seems to ironically ready "Photography Restricted", the images show McGregor walking down stairs across the lot under cover of a black sheet. While the first shots give nothing at all away, a shot taken of the actor in mid-stride reveals the leg and boots of Obi-Wan hidden under it. While it is only a fleeting glace of how the character will appear in the series that will take place between events of Revenge of The Sith and the original Star Wars.

McGregor recently talked about how working on the movie is so much different to the last time he played the Jedi master, marveling at how far the technology used to put characters into the environment of the movie is like "the beginning of Hollywood." McGregor went onto say more.

"I like it. It's like the beginning of Hollywood. It's almost like when they had three-sided sets all in a row, and a bunch of guys with windup cameras, and you would just go from one stage to the other, one background to the other. Well, we're doing sort of the same thing, except just the background changes instead of the stage. I'm excited about it because I feel like anything's possible now. That you can invent stuff, interiors or exteriors that don't exist in the real world, and put us into that environment. And also, you don't have to fly ever. I mean, traveling has been great for the first 30 years of my career, but now I just want to stay at home. I just want to drive to work and drive home from work. I want a proper job."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, as well as Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprising their roles of Owen and Beru Lars respectively. The series is expected to arrive on Disney+ next year.