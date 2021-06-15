With cameras rolling on the long-in-development Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ limited series, we have already been given a tantalizing look at lead Ewan McGregor on set, but only a hint at his full Obi-Wan appearance thanks to a black shroud of mystery wrapped around the actor as he walked to filming. While we are well aware of who returning actors such as McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who returns as Darth Vader, are, there are still those whose roles in the series are still undisclosed. Today we at least got an idea of who Game of Thrones star Indira Varma could be playing thanks to more sneaky on set images.

The pictures, which appeared on Instagram over the weekend strongly suggest that Indira Varma will be on the Dark Side in the series, as she appears to be dressed as an Imperial Officer. Pictures that were previously released showed the character on set, but due to them being blurry and the actor wearing a mask, it was hard to discern who it actually was. The new images clear up the matter, leaving no room for doubt that it is Varma who was seen in the previous photos, and that as suspected based on where in the franchise Obi-Wan Kenobi fits, the Empire will feature strongly in the new spin-off.

Since the new series was announced, way back a long, long time ago, we have seen very little information about the plot of the series, or what we can really expect. However, we do know that it takes place almost exactly half way between the devastating climax of Revenge of The Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. With Hayden Christensen returning to have his first real crack at playing Darth Vader, who he was seen as briefly in the final moments of Revenge of The Sith, and rumors that a young Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa could have a small appearance, there is plenty to look forward to for Star Wars fans, who have been waiting for this series for what seems like an eternity.

Ewan McGregor recently took part in a virtual interview with Pedro Pascal for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, and he did share how it felt to be back in the world of Star Wars. He said, "Insane. I was feeling like I was 6 again or something, because I'm so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy. Then I asked someone, "Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don't think I've seen a Stormtrooper for real before." They were like "No, they weren't Stormtroopers; they were clones." And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa."

The official synopsis for the show released by Disney reads, "The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader." What Obi-Wan has been doing in the decade since then, is just something we will have to wait to find out, but it has promised to be an action-packed return for McGregor's Jedi master, and based the success of The Mandalorian, will find a perfect home on Disney+.