It looks like Ewan McGregor might not be the only one lucky enough to wield a lightsaber in Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, with a video now emerging of recently announced cast member Moses Ingram working on her skills. The footage shows Ingram in the dark, lit only by the glow of a blue lightsaber, as she swings the iconic sword around in an effort that is surely evidence of her brushing up on her ability to handle the elegant weapon, designed for a more civilized age.

Revealed to be joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series earlier this year, details of Ingram's character have remained a mystery, including whether she is good or evil and whether she will be a Force user or not. This video certainly suggests that The Queen's Gambit star will, at the very least, make use of a lightsaber. We must therefore wait and see whether her lightsaber will clash with Obi-Wan's or fight alongside him.

Cameras recently started rolling on the upcoming Disney+ series at last, with several images from filming revealing the extent of the practical effects that will be put to use to reunite audiences with McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine. McGregor has since offered some insight into the making of the show, with the series set to avoid one of the biggest criticisms of George Lucas' prequel series, the overwhelming use of green screen. McGregor teased that the series will feel a lot more real saying, "They project [the virtual backgrounds] onto this massive LED screen," McGregor said, revealing that Obi-Wan Kenobi will make use of the new StageCraft technology pioneered on The Mandalorian. "So, if you're in a desert, you're standing in the middle of a desert. If you're in the snow, you're surrounded by snow. And if you're in a cockpit of a starfighter, you're in space. It's going to feel so much more real."

Some details have been revealed regarding the direction of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the show picking up with the character around ten years after the ending of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Along with introducing audiences to an older, no doubt lonelier version of McGregor's Obi-Wan, who is now in exile on Tatooine and watching over a young Luke Skywalker, the series will also continue one of the biggest rivalries in Star Wars lore, Obi-Wan versus Darth Vader, an event which Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has described as "the rematch of the century."

Along with McGregor, Hayden Christensen is also set to return as Darth Vader, with earlier reports claiming that the series will involve Vader attempting to track down his old mentor and friend. Rumors have continued to circulate that, considering the time period of the show, a young Luke Skywalker will also be involved in some capacity. McGregor was recently asked about this idea, to which the actor played coy saying, "That's very possible. I don't know." McGregor himself has even teased another clash of lightsabers between the pair, with the actor saying that they will have "another swing at each other" during the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi is being directed by Deborah Chow and stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and Maya Erskine. The series has not yet been given a premiere date. This comes to us from Twitter user Darth Segador.