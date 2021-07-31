In a recent interview with journalist Tara Hitchcock, Fast and Furious's Sung Kang dropped a teaser regarding his character in the highly anticipated Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. ﻿Little is known about Kang's character in the Star Wars series, however, fans can seem to expect a Lando Calrissian-type character after his recent tease:

"I can tell you, since I am playing it, that there is a sexual deliciousness to the character."

Fans will be interested to see whether Kang takes a leaf out of Billy Dee Williams/Donald Glover's book, or if he will choose to go down an entirely different route when playing this new character.

Kang has recently returned to the ﻿Fast and Furious﻿ franchise, having been presumed dead in ﻿The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift﻿. Since ﻿The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift﻿, Kang's character Han appeared in ﻿Fast & Furious, Fast Five﻿ and ﻿Fast and Furious 6﻿, all of which took place before the events in ﻿Tokyo Drift﻿. Fans were surprised to see Han return in the trailer for ﻿F9﻿, with many speculating how Han could have survived the explosion in ﻿Tokyo Drift﻿.

﻿In recent news, it was announced that the final two installments of the ﻿Fast and Furious﻿ franchise will film back-to-back. Director of the recent ﻿F9﻿and the two follow-up films, recently teased the return of Paul Walker's character Brian.

"Obviously, Paul and his character Brian are the soul and heart of how we're able to keep going, and that's something I take to heart. Bringing him back is something I think about everyday."

Fans of the series will know that Paul Walker tragically died in a car accident in November 2013, leaving the seventh installment of the ﻿Fast and Furious﻿ franchise unfinished. ﻿Not long after Walker's death, production restarted on the film with Walker's brothers performing as Brian and having Walkers face CGI-d onto their performance.

Obi-Wan Kenobi﻿ is currently filming, with Ewan McGregor returning in the titular role. McGregor was last seen in 2005's ﻿Revenge of the Sith﻿, however, had a small voice role in both 2015's ﻿The Force Awakens﻿and ﻿The Rise of Skywalker﻿, both directed by JJ Abrams.

﻿Also returning to the Star Wars universe is Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader himself, Hayden Christensen. Much like his co-star, Christensen last physically appeared in Revenge of the Sith﻿ but also had a minor voice role in ﻿The Rise of Skywalker﻿.

When teasing the return of the world famous villain, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased a "rematch of the century" between the iconic duo. This will be a new addition to the Star Wars cannon, as fans have assumed for years that Kenobi and Skywalker's next meeting after Anakin's turn to the Dark Side was their duel in 1977's ﻿A New Hope﻿.

﻿In an interview shortly after the announcement of his return, Christensen said: ﻿

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker. Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest terms last time we saw them...it will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for all of us. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

You can see Sung Kang in ﻿F9﻿ currently in theaters and can expect to see him in ﻿Obi-Wan Kenobi ﻿sometime in 2022.