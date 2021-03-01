The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series is moving in the right direction. Former Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars show, which will see Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the iconic Jedi. McGregor originally played the part in the prequel trilogy and will now return for the show, which will take place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Varma will be along for the ride as well.

According to multiple reports, Indira Varma has signed on for a role in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Details on her role are being kept under wraps for the time being. It is not known if she will be playing a character that has already been established in the universe, perhaps from The Clone Wars animated series or a comic book/novel, or if she will be playing an entirely new character. The only other confirmed cast member is Hayden Christensen. During Disney's investor day presentation last year, it was confirmed that Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, would return to play Darth Vader in the series.

Indira Varma is probably known best for her role as Ellaria Sand on HBO's Game of Thrones. But Varma has an impressive resume that includes shows like Rome, Torchwood, Luther and many more. Some of her movie credits include Exodus: Gods and Kings and The One and Only Ivan. Varma most recently starred in the ABC series For Life.

Deborah Chow, who directed several episodes of The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series, is set to direct Obi-Wan Kenobi. Unlike The Mandalorian, which has different directors for each episode, Chow will direct the entire season. It was previously confirmed that the show will use the same technology as The Mandalorian for filming, which involves a technologically-advanced soundstage surrounded by screens known as "The Volume." This allows for real-world locations to be projected around practical set elements, simulating a wide array of locations without the need for travel.

It had been rumored for some time that an Obi-Wan project was in development at Lucasfilm. Ewan McGregor had to spend years denying that he knew anything about it. At one point, it was envisioned as a movie. However, once Solo: A Star Wars Story failed to deliver at the box office, the studio decided to rethink its strategy. It was then reworked as a TV show. Filming is expected to begin in the spring.

Disney and Lucasfilm have a number of Star Wars shows in development for Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte and more are on the way. Plus, The Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch recently announced a May 4 premiere date. Disney was encouraged to expand the scope of the franchise on the small screen following the success of The Mandalorian through its first two seasons. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.