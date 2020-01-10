Jar Jar Binks is reportedly returning in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. And he's going to have a beard. Jar Jar with a beard does sound more than a little strange, but it may indicate that the character has mellowed out in his advanced age, especially after everything that has happened. The character has been torn apart by Star Wars fans and critics for over two decades now, which nearly drove Ahmed Best, who portrayed Jar Jar, to suicide. Over the past few years, the tide has seemed to shift on Jar Jar Binks and the prequel trilogy in general.

According to a new rumor, "Kenobi crosses paths with his old friend from Naboo, Jar Jar Binks." The timeline makes sense for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but will Ahmed Best be returning? Apparently, "early work has been conducted for the CGI Gungan's return," and "Jar Jar has a beard to reflect where he's been." Additionally the Disney+ series will reportedly go into what it has been like "since they were all deceived by a great lie that ushered in the first Galactic Empire. Kenobi will not be the only bearded character this time."

This is a lot to take in, but it's not unbelievable either. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is shrouded in mystery at the moment. The only real thing we know is that Ewan McGregor is coming back and he'll have a beard. Other than that, the details are foggy, though it is believed he will head to Tatooine and will be dealing with all of the Jedi being wiped out. "The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV," says McGregor. The actor has also said that he wants to play the character a little closer to Alec Guinness since he's closer in age now.

It seems that most of the Disney+ series will deal with the main characters frame of mind after everything comes crashing down. Maybe Jar Jar Binks will be on board to help pick up the pieces and to help his old friend. Or maybe he's just there for a small cameo role. Whatever the case may be, if proven to be true, there's going to be quite a few happy Star Wars fans happy to see Ahmed Best back as Jar Jar.

It is believed that production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin early this year. When looking at recent interviews with Ewan McGregor, he certainly seems like he is physically preparing for the part with longer hair and a beard. Speaking of beards, is Jar Jar Binks really going to have some facial hair in the new series? It almost seems too weird to imagine, but this is the Star Wars universe that we're talking about here. The bearded Jar Jar Binks rumors come to us from Making Star Wars, who have a pretty decent track record when it comes to breaking news.