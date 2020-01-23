It looks like the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been put on hold "indefinitely." There were loose rumors circulating last week that the show has been completely canceled, but that has yet to be confirmed. Star Wars fans were ecstatic to learn that Ewan McGregor was finally coming back to reprise the iconic role in a series for Disney+. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement during the D23 Expo last summer and brought McGregor on stage to address the audience. The actor was excited to be able to finally talk about the long-rumored about project, which was originally a movie.

Now, it appears that production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show has been halted. According to sources close to the project, the crew assembled at Pinewood Studios in England has been sent home. There is no word on when the production will start back up again, but it might not be for quite a while, leading to fears that the show could get the axe. However, there is more information that revolves around the scripts.

Apparently, Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan Kenobi producer Kathleen Kennedy is not happy with the scripts. The production is expected to be shut down until all of the scripts can be reworked as overseen by Kennedy. While some Star Wars fans are automatically going to assume that this is bad news and more of the same creative differences from Lucasfilm, it appears that nobody is getting the axe and that they are all working together to make sure that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series is the best that it can be. Lucasfilm is reportedly looking to start everything back up this summer, but that will all depend on the time it takes to retool the scripts.

Waiting for the right stories should be looked at as the right call. While there was a crew assembled at Pinewood, they were there for pre-production. Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm stopping things now, as opposed to when things are already flying is a pretty wise decision, especially considering what happened with Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Some fans will say the same about The Rise of Skywalker, but the cameras had yet to start rolling when Colin Trevorrow parted ways with the studio.

As with anything going on with Star Wars, the Obi-Wan Kenobi story details are being kept under wraps, which is certainly understandable at this point in time. With that being said, the Disney+ series will certainly be delayed as Lucasfilm tries to get the scripts in order. Director Deborah Chow, who worked with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian, is still attached to direct the upcoming series. We'll just have to wait for some official updates from Lucasfilm to see when the production starts up again. Again, taking some time to make things right should be seen as a good thing and a sign that Lucasfilm isn't rushing something out that isn't ready. Collider was the first to report the Obi-Wan Kenobi news.