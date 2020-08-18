A Star Wars series focussed on Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi is something that fans have been wanting for some time, and though the project has had more than its fair share of ups and down, a new report says the show may finally be ready to get underway. Recent gossip surrounding the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has claimed that the show would not begin production until 2021, but a new report states that the schedule has been pushed up, with the series set to start production as soon as next month.

The report claims that production will begin with exterior shots, which will be filmed somewhere in Southern California. In fact, the shooting location should be familiar to Star Wars fans, with the report saying that Obi-Wan Kenobi will make use of the same train yard that was used to recreate Tatooine in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The report also claims that filming will then take place in England, with the famous Pinewood Studios allegedly beginning to plan for the show's arrival. However, there is currently no word on when this move will take place, and no doubt the scheduling will all depend on the current global circumstances.

The much-desired Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been dogged with difficulties over the years, with a recent rumor circulating that the idea had been cancelled altogether. Thankfully this turned out not to be true, and, if this report is to be believed, the series will begin production much sooner than previously thought.

At one stage, the show was put on indefinite hold while Lucasfilm searched for new writers to replace Hossein Amini, as Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy was reportedly unhappy with the scripts. As if that were not already enough to get you down, it was then revealed that the show's planned six-episode run had been reduced to four. The reason for such backstage drama was due to the similarities with The Mandalorian and the protective relationship between the masked protagonist and Baby Yoda. However, a recent casting call for two child actors to play a pair of "precocious" twins, which, this being Star Wars, can only be Luke and Leia, suggests that Disney has found a way to include the children of Darth Vader that works and plays out differently to the hit Disney+ series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is due to bring back Ewan McGregor as the title character and will be directed by The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow. Currently Disney+ and has yet to reveal a premiere date. McGregor recently offered some insight into the show itself as well as the backstage dilemmas saying, "The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it. All this bullsh-t about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates ... last episode, [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi show will be just one of a whole host of Star Wars related Disney+ series, including The Mandalorian, and a prequel series based on Rogue One, as well as rumored Lando Calrissian, Darth Maul, and Han Solo shows. This comes to us from Making Star Wars.