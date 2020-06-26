Director Deborah Chow says the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will have a coherent voice all the way through. Chow most recently directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, which was the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series. Unlike that show, Obi-Wan's return to a galaxy far, far away will have one filmmaker guiding the story throughout the entire season.

Deborah Chow was tapped to direct the Obi-Wan show for Disney+ following her work on The Mandalorian. During a recent roundtable interview, Chow was asked how the projects will differ from one another. For Chow, it comes down to having that consistent voice. Though it was by no means a bad thing in her eyes having a larger team on The Mandalorian. Here is what she had to say about it.

"It's definitely going to be different, just in terms of the sheer workload, obviously, of doing the whole thing. But in some ways, I'm going to miss having a team, and having people who are there to bounce ideas off of. But then obviously the flip side is, it is nice to have a coherent voice and know what you're doing from beginning to end."

Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his role as the Jedi in the upcoming Disney show. The project has been in the works for some time behind the scenes at Lucasfilm and has taken various shapes during that time. Originally, McGregor was set to return in a one-off movie, similar to Solo or Rogue One. However, once Solo underperformed at the box office, Disney and Lucasfilm decided to shift strategy with Star Wars moving forward. It was later decided that the project would be repurposed as a series for Disney+.

There were rumors floating around earlier this year that the streaming series was in danger of being scrapped. That turned out not to be true. Instead, Lucasfilm decided to head back to the drawing board. They brought in Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Army of the Dead) to do a rewrite. So far, specific story details have remained elusive but it was previously said that the show would pick up eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. We will presumably see what Obi-Wan was up to on Tatooine in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Star Wars will have an increased presence on the small screen in the coming years. The Mandalorian season 2 is set to debut on Disney+ in October. Elsewhere, a Rogue One prequel series centered on Cassian Andor is in development as well. Rumors have been floating around suggesting several more shows could be in the works as well that would possibly debut as early as next year. At the very least, this gives fans a new avenue to explore while we wait for the next movie in the franchise, which is currently dated for December 2022 and remains entirely mysterious. This news was previously reported by Heroic Hollywood.