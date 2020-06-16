Ewan McGregor has revealed new details regarding the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The show is being developed for Disney+ currently and will see McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi in a new story taking place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Now, the actor has revealed that the show will be taking a page out of The Mandalorian's playbook.

During a recent interview, Ewan McGregor was asked about his upcoming Star Wars return. While the actor couldn't say much, he did reveal a bit of what is going on behind the scenes. Specifically, they will be utilizing the same groundbreaking technology that was used to bring The Mandalorian to life. Here's what McGregor had to say about it.

"No, there's nothing I can tell you really. That would be the first bit. I'm trying to remember how old I was when we started the first one, but it was the mid-to-late 90s I think when we shot Episode I. I'm just going to enjoy it much more... [The prequels] were all blue screen and green screen and it was hard to imagine it, but nowadays I think things have moved on so much, and I think a lot of what you see is gonna be what we see on the set."

"I don't know if you've seen the behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian series, but they employ that incredible screen. I don't even begin to know how it works, but it's pretty amazing. So when you're on set, if you're in a snowscape or something, when you look around, you see that. It makes you feel like you're in the place. I think it's gonna feel realer for us, for the actors. And I think we'll be using some of that technology on our show."

Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm developed a unique technology that they call "The Volume" for The Mandalorian. It was showcased in an episode of Disney Gallery on Disney+, which offers a behind the scenes look at the live-action Star Wars show. Instead of using a green screen, a set was crafted that is surrounded by high-definition screens, including overhead, that allows for real-world imagery to be projected. Practical sets can then be brought onto the stage and the camera can capture all of it, instead of having to fill in the green screen later.

As Ewan McGregor explains, this will allow the actors to work against something more tangible. Joby Harold (Army of the Dead, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) is currently writing the series following a bit of a development shake-up that took place earlier in the year. Speaking further, McGregor said that he knows some plot details, but isn't ready to spill that info just yet.

"I don't know yet what it's going to be called. I do know sort of what it's going to be about, but I'm not going to tell you."

Deborah Chow is set to direct the show. Chow also worked on The Mandalorian, so she is familiar with the new technology. It is expected that production will begin in early 2021, which means we are likely to see the return of Obi-Wan in late 2021 or early 2022. Feel free to check out the full interview with Ewan McGregor from the ACE Universe YouTube channel.