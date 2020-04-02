The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has recruited Joby Harold to write the story. Hossein Amini was originally on board to write, but left the long-awaited project back in January. Star Wars fans were beyond excited to hear that Ewan McGregor was coming back to reprise the role last summer at the D23 Expo. McGregor and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy came out on stage to share the good news, which was a huge weight off of the actor's shoulders. McGregor has had to keep the secret for a long time and it was starting to get to him, he recalled afterwards.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will mark the first time that Joby Harold has written for a TV series in his career. He previously executive produced John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and co-wrote Army of the Dead with Zack Snyder. Harold also serves as executive producer on the drama series Underground and Netflix's series Spinning Out. Additionally, he was brought on to for Paramount with writer James Vanderbilt.

Deborah Chow is still on board as the director on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, however, it is not clear what will happen to the original story. Joby Harold could be going on to do something brand-new, like what J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio did with The Rise of Skywalker when they replaced Colin Trevorrow. Ewan McGregor recently spoke about the series. He said, "there are scripts that I've read that are really good, they're continuing to write on them to make them even better, and we start very early next year." It isn't clear if the pre-production will end up happening this summer, but that seems doubtful at the moment.

Ewan McGregor also said, "I'm excited about it. I think the last one I shot was in 2003, so it's been a while." In addition to reading up on Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor has found himself having to check out the latest Star Wars projects. He says, "I'm reminding myself by watching their new films and The Mandalorian and stuff, I really enjoyed. I keep myself as current as I can with the Lucasfilm world." It's really hard to find anyone who didn't enjoy Disney+'s live action Star Wars series.

As far as getting back into character, Ewan McGregor doesn't think it will take longer than two minutes. "I'll put the cloak back on and I'll be there, I think." That is certainly good news and it's good to know that Disney and Lucasfilm are getting the Obi-Wan Kenobi series ready to go. Hopefully pre-production will actually be able to start this summer. We'll just have to wait and see how the entertainment industry lines up in a few months. Variety was the first to report on Joby Harold coming on board to write the {Obi-Wan Kenobi series.