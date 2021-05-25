Star Wars fans are well known for having What If? scenarios based on the popular franchise, and the latest epic fan-made video marks the arrival of something we have never seen before - Obi-Wan Kenobi fighting Obi-Wan Kenobi in a complete reworking of the Obi-Wan vs Anakin Skywalker battle seen in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of The Sith.

With the Disney+ series featuring Obi-Wan in the not too distant future, one of the most elaborately constructed fan-edited videos of recent times has been posted on YouTube, featuring the Jedi as played by Ewan McGregor in a battle with non other than himself. The footage used to make the video is primarily taken from the final moments of Star Wars: Episode III, the last of the much maligned prequel movies in which McGregor portrayed a younger version of the character played by Alec Guinness in the original Star Wars.

It was confirmed back in 2019 that McGregor had signed on the dotted line to reprise his role in a series that would see a host of faces from the prequels and more returning to the franchise, including Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Bringing Christensen back as Vader sets up a rematch for the former friends, who were last seen together in the fateful duel that led to Anakin Skywalker becoming the Sith Lord. While there are very little details available about the plot of the series, a promised rematch between the pair has already been confirmed and it is sure to become the stuff of Star Wars legend.

McGregor commented on the upcoming series recently, stating that he was able to do "a very special scene" in which he acted opposite someone he had never worked with before, but whom he described as "somebody special." Fans of a little Marvel TV series by the name of WandaVision will feel like this is something they have heard before, as it is more or less a word for word verbatim of the quote Paul Bettany gave in the lead up to the finale of that series.

However, many fans felt hard done by when it turned out that he was actually referring to scenes in which his character Vision fought with another version of his own character, White Vision. Though some may believe that this quote is what led to YouTuber Janobot posting their Kenobi Vs Kenobi epic online, it is actually nothing more than a well-timed coincidence. Using clips of McGregor's Obi-Wan, and at some points just McGregor out of character, the battle of Mustafar will never be viewed in quite the same way again.

While some will wonder whether this doubles duel could be coming for real in the Obi-Wan series, even with the similarities between McGregor's comments and those by Bettany on his double Vision, it is unlikely that it will be the case this time. For starters, McGregor has already acted alongside himself before in The Island.

My personal belief is that the magic of technology will be used to bring together McGregor's Obi-Wan and Alec Guinness's version of the Jedi in one scene, it would certainly be something special and not just another Star Wars cameo appearance. With many months to go before the new series airs on Disney+ on 2022, there is plenty of time for fans to create more of their own Obi-Wan videos to join the brilliant efforts already out there.