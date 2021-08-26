Hayden Christensen's last appearance in Star Wars III: Revenge of The Sith was something of a bittersweet moment for his fans, who had watched him become Darth Vader but knew there was probably not much chance of him returning to the franchise. After all, anyone could put on the costume and helmet to play the physical character, and indeed Vader has been played by two actors in Rogue One, while still being voiced by James Earl Jones. However, after more than 15 years waiting, fans will see Christensen back in the role in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a new report has added new details around why it was important for Christensen to play the villain in the series.

*𝗢𝗕𝗜-𝗪𝗔𝗡 𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗢𝗕𝗜 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗧*



Darth Vader concept/artist rendered art for the upcoming show has been revealed!



(@StarWarsNewsNet) pic.twitter.com/u2tQtdE62G — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff2) August 26, 2021

New fan-rendered concept art shared by Star Wars News Net depicts Vader in an injured state, recuperating in a bacta tank, similar to how Luke recovered on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. Vader is shown with his mask removed, which would be a big reason to bring Christensen back into the Star Wars fold. Also shared were rendered versions of the tank and also a breathing device from the art, which would suggest that the idea is one that has been fully produced for the upcoming series.

While the new Darth Vader details are intriguing, they also open up a whole new wave of questions over exactly how Christensen will be fitting into the story. There are a number of fans who have speculated that the actor's main involvement will be used for flashback sequences, which would reveal some previously unseen pivotal moments between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan. There are obviously a lot of possible gaps that could be filled in with the series taking place right in between the events of Revenge of The Sith and the original Star Wars, although again these would not necessarily need Christensen to be involved.

No matter how much or little screen time Hayden Christensen has in the series, many are just happy to see him reuniting with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan on screen again and the actor seemed to be quite happy to be back when he was interviewed at the start of the production. He told StarWars.com, "It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker. Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is just one of the many Star Wars movies and series currently in production and heading to screens in the not too distant future. The Book of Boba Fett and a third season of The Mandalorian are pretty much complete, while two new Mandalorian spin-offs - Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic - are in early stages of production and the Rogue One prequel series Andor has reportedly just completed filming. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi heads to Disney+ early 2022.