Yesterday, a supposed synopsis for the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie was leaked online. Star Wars fans are excited about the spin-off movie, especially since it's possible (not confirmed) that Ewan McGregor could return to reprise his role as the Jedi Master. That being said, any time some news about the project pops up online, it's sort of a big deal. Case in point: yesterday's leaked Obi-Wan plot details. However, after some simple detective work, it looks like the leak is fake news.

One of the big clues that the Obi-Wan synopsis was a fake was evident just by looking at the wording. Kenobi is described as being "an elusive hermit and stuff," the spin-off reportedly "brings Obi outta hiding," and then he goes "into Jedi kick ass mode." While the leak originated from TMZ, it looks more like it came from 4Chan in a throw away post. The rest of the leaked Obi-Wan synopsis is padded out with the working title of Joshua Tree and talks about Stephen Daldry being attached to the project, all of which has been previously reported.

A hardcore Star Wars fan, Anthony Taylor, decided to do some more investigating on the Obi-Wan plot leak and discovered that another part of the leak is taken directly from an Amazon description of the Legends novel Kenobi. The part that reads, "Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People, headed by a ruthless war chief," is taken word-for-word from the Amazon description of the Star Wars Legends novel. The only extra wording is the questionable grammar that we already went over. That seems to be everything that we really need to know at this point.

As for official news about the Obi-Wan movie, it looks like the project is in the very early stages of development at Lucasfilm. A report from a few weeks ago revealed that filming will begin in the spring of 2019, which falls in line with previous reports. Stephen Daldry could still be on board, but Lucasfilm has yet to officially confirm that the Obi-Wan movie is actually happening at this time. Confirmation the next Star Wars standalone movie will more than likely occur after Solo: A Star Wars Story has been through its theatrical run in an effort to not steal thunder from the young Han Solo movie.

While the leaked synopsis of the Obi-Wan movie is fake, real confirmation should come in the next few months. The most important factor right now is the casting. If Lucasfilm decides to bring back Ewan McGregor, Star Wars fans would be over the moon. When asked about the role, McGregor has claimed to not know that there was anything being developed. The actor could be playing coy, or he could actually be telling the truth, but we won't know for sure until anything is officially announced by Disney and Lucasfilm. For now, you can check out StarWars.com for any official Obi-Wan news.