Ewan McGregor has revealed how the late Alec Guinness is influencing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. McGregor is returning to the role that he took on in the Star Wars prequels, where he portrayed a young version of Obi-Wan. Guinness famously played the Jedi master in the original trilogy, giving McGregor a roadmap of inspiration. However, it wasn't just his work in Star Wars that the Trainspotting actor looked into. He explains.

"The fun thing about doing them in the first place, when I was much younger, was trying to imagine Alec Guinness, how he would play these streams as a younger guy. It led me to watch a lot of his early work, which I hadn't seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films he'd been in and I just had such a great time studying him in those movies."

For the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Ewan McGregor has a different challenge. "This time I'm much closer in age to him, and it will be my challenge to sort of meet him somewhere," says the actor. "I love Alec Guinness. I never got to meet him, but I love him through his work and it's a great honor to try and pretend to be him." Star Wars fans have been waiting decades to see McGregor back as the iconic character and there is a considerable amount of hype surrounding the series.

Since Ewan McGregor was able to study all of Alec Guinness' career, he was able to tap into some of that influence to play a younger version of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Now that he has all of that experience under his belt, he can channel that, while looking at the specific Guinness performances from A New Hope to fine tune his own performance in the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries. The majority of fans believe that McGregor did an excellent job and are looking forward to where he's at now with the character.

Ewan McGregor previously announced that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin production in the spring of 2021. He has since given a small update, noting that they will start work in March 2021. His statement comes after a series of delays, but it looks like the target start date should stick this time around, as more and more productions start to get back to work after a lengthy break. The actor did not reveal any other information about the Disney+ show.

Like everything in the Star Wars universe, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is shrouded in mystery. It's unclear what will go on in the show, or who will show up on screen with Ewan McGregor. There have been whispers that Hayden Christensen will make an appearance as Anakin Skywalker, but that has not been confirmed by anyone at Lucasfilm. It will be interesting to see if they are able to keep everything under wraps like they were for The Mandalorian season 1. You can check out the interview with Ewan McGregor above, thanks to the BBC YouTube channel.