In something of a surprise reveal, musical icons Daft Punk will be uniting with the equally iconic legend of genre cinema Dario Argento for his latest movie. Argento is currently preparing to shoot Black Glasses, aka Occhiali Neri, his first feature directorial effort since 2012's Dracula 3D. It has now come to light that Daft Punk will be providing the soundtrack for Argento's long-awaited return.

The reveal was made by Dario Argento personally in a recent interview. While details remain scarce, it's said that the electronic music duo will be sending him the first songs shortly. As Argento tells it, the whole thing came about because Daft Punk are big fans of his work and they reached out to him to see if they could get involved. Here's what Argento had to say about it.

"They are my admirers, they know all my cinema. They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], 'We want to work with you.'"

Daft Punk intends to visit Dario Argento in Rome, once it is safe to do so. Originally, Argento had planned to shoot Black Glasses in May. Unfortunately, production has been halted for the time being, but the filmmaker hopes that he can get cameras rolling in September instead. As for what the movie is about? According to Argento, this will be a crime movie set in Rome. Here's what he was willing to reveal for now.

"It will be my return to crime films. It's the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. [It's] different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful."

Dario Argento is truly one of the living legends of genre filmmaking. Some of his credits include 1977's Suspira, as well as 1980's Phenomena and 1987's Opera. Argento was behind 1998's Phantom of the Opera. The 79-year-old hasn't been behind the camera for a handful of years so having him back is a big deal. And now it would undoubtedly gain a bit more attention, thanks to Daft Punk.

The Grammy-winning duo has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide, but they haven't released a new record since 2013's Random Access Memories. On the movie side of things, Daft Punk last scored 2010's Tron: Legacy. For whatever reason, they have opted not to do any further work in the cinema space in the ensuing decade, but Dario Argento was enough to bring them back into the fold. There is no telling when we could see Black Glasses at this point, nor when we will hear some of the tunes Daft Punk is providing for the soundtrack, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Repubblica.