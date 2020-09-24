We have a new trailer for Occupation: Rainfall. This serves as a sequel to 2018's Occupation and is said to be one of Australia's biggest ever sci-fi movies ever made. The teaser has made its way online ahead of the movie's world premiere screenings at Monster Fest 2020, which is taking place on October 30 in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. But before that happens, we've been offered a looking at what is coming down the pipeline, and it looks like a massive, wild spectacle.

The trailer opens with a shot of a city on fire, with some voiceover letting us know how dire the situation on Earth has become. We then get a tease of an uneasy alliance formed between humans and a member of the invading alien race that has put the world in such peril. It is very much just a teaser, with lots of impressive shots consisting of gigantic space stations, aerial combat, explosions, flying beasts and just about everything one could hope to see in a gigantic sci-fi flick.

Luke Sparke is returning to the director's chair for the sequel. The cast includes Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Daniel Gillies (Vampire Diaries), Dan Ewing (Love and Monsters), Dena Kaplan (Dance Academy), Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones), Mark Coles Smith (Last Cab To Darwin), Jet Tranter (Thor: Ragnarok), Lawrence Makoare (The Lord Of The Rings), David Roberts (The Matrix: Reloaded), Vince Colosimo (Chopper), Zac Garred (General Hospital) and Trystan Go (The Family Law). Sparke had this to say in a statement.

"It's so rewarding after 2 years of work to finally show this teaser trailer for the Occupation sequel. We're aiming for Australia's own action franchise here, equal parts sci/fi and adventure. I don't think some of what we are doing has ever been attempted in an Australian film before and I can't wait for the lucky viewers attending the World Premiere screenings at Monster Fest to experience it all first before the full release!"

Occupation: Rainfall picks up after the events of the first movie. We are now two years into the intergalactic invasion of Earth. Survivors in Sydney, Australia are fighting back in a desperate battle, with casualties piling up by the day. But the resistance and their unexpected allies uncover a plot that could see the war come to a certain end. With the Alien invaders hell-bent on making Earth their new home, the race is on to save mankind.

Aside from a stacked ensemble, the movie also features effects by the same Australian teams and artists that were a part of Thor: Ragnarok, I am Mother and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The sequel is produced by mother and daughter duo Carly and Carmel Imrie and co-executive producer, Todd Williams. Monster Pictures is distributing throughout Australia and New Zealand. Film Mode Entertainment will be handling distribution in other markets. Occupation: Rainfall does not yet have a release date set. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Monster Fest YouTube channel.