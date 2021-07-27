Matt Damon, on his press tour for his new film Stillwater, dropped by Good Morning America,﻿ and was asked if he would entertain participating in what is sure to be a hit, Ocean's 14. It has been bandied around and joked about by some. His response was unexpected.

"It would always be up to Steven Soderbergh if there was a story," Matt Damon said. "We have lost a couple of our members, so we would have to figure it out, we are a depleted gang now, " referencing costars Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner, who have since died.

The first in the trilogy , Ocean's Eleven sees Danny Ocean (George Clooney) wanting to score the biggest heist in history. He combines an eleven member team, including Frank Catton (Bernie Mac), Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) and Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon) among others. Their target? The Bellagio, the Mirage and the MGM Grand. All casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) who is the lover of Ocean's ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts). They plan to get in secretly and out with $150 million. A new installment would yet again require to round up the group of undisputed A-listers the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Andy García, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Elliott Gould, Al Pacino, the list goes on.

When Don Cheadle was asked recently, he responded, "We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it,'" recalls Cheadle, who starred as British explosives expert Basher. "But I just did a movie with Stephen and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Ocean's Eleven.﻿Actors have turned into directors, ambassador; these folks are five-projects-deep kind of talent. It would take a serious concentrated effort to coordinate and cultivate a story to bring them all together. While accepting his award for best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Brad Pitt gave the audience a list of his personal life goals moving forward saying, "goals in life now are pretty simple" as he listed "to be happy" and "stay healthy." The final goal in his list, however, Pitt joked he hopes to steer clear of "a financial situation where I have to do Ocean's 14. We'll see," he quipped.

I can't imagine after twenty years that it WOULDN'T be great. They have all had a chance to grow and ruminate on so many story lines. And you can't convince me that the idea of getting the gang back together for another romp through Europe's beautiful capitals ala Ocean's Twelve, or even an endless party again in Las Vegas doesn't sound like a blast. Come on gang, kiss the dice! This news arrives from People.com.