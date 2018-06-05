While Solo: A Star Wars Story has won the past two weekends in a row at the box office, it hasn't exactly done so in convincing fashion. It came in far under expectations over the Memorial Day holiday weekend with $84.4 million ($103 million over the four-day holiday) and it dropped 65.2% in its second frame last weekend. This coming weekend its brief reign will most likely come to an end, with Warner Bros.' Ocean's 8, Global Road's Hotel Artemis and A24's Hereditary hitting theaters in wide release. We're predicting that Ocean's 8 comes out on top with a projected $31.4 million.

There have been projections that have put Ocean's 8 in the $40 million range, but we're still sticking with our $31.4 million prediction from our summer box office predictions piece last month, for a few different reasons. One, the box office down turn is very real, since even a Star Wars movie can't break $100 million over a three-day frame. Even with all of its issues, and behind-the-scenes controversies, it was still expected to break the four-day Memorial Day record of $139.8 million set 11 years ago by Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, but it came up $36.8 million short with a four-day $103 milion tally.

Some box office prognosticators think that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be the next big blockbuster, and many moviegoers are saving their money for either that big-budget sequel, or next weekend's animated family sequel, The Incredibles 2, which is also expected to fare quite well. Still, when it comes to this weekend, no one will come close to Ocean's 8, and while its $31.4 million projection is significantly lower than projections, it's still a solid debut for this gender-swapped spin-off of the Ocean's Eleven franchise. As of now, the only newcomer that has a Rotten Tomatoes rating is Hereditary with 94%, but it shouldn't be long before the reviews come in for Ocean's 8 and Hotel Artemis.

We're predicting the top 10 will be rounded out by Solo: A Star Wars Story ($14.7 million), Hotel Artemis ($13.8 million), Deadpool 2 ($12.4 million), Hereditary ($9.3 million), Adrift ($5.9 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($5.2 million), Book Club ($3.9 million), Upgrade ($2.6 million) and Life of the Party ($1.5 million). While no exact theater counts have been given yet, Ocean's 8 is expected to debut in over 4,000 theaters, while Hotel Artemis is expected to arrive in just 2,000 theaters and there is no estimate for Hereditary quite yet. Also arriving in limited release this weekend is Well Go USA's The Believer, Gunpowder & Sky's Hearts Beat Loud, Vladar Company's Middleground, Magnolia's The Quest of Alain Ducasse, Greenwich's Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist and Focus Features' Won't You Be My Neighbor?.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Disney Pixar rolls out its highly-anticipated animated sequel The Incredibles 2, while Warner Bros. debuts its true story adaptation Tag along with Yash Raj's Bollywood action sequel Race 3, with Vertical Entertainment's Gotti, Strand's Gabriel and the Mountain and Universal's Loving Pablo arriving in limited release. Take a look at the box office projections for the weekend of June 8, and check back on Sunday for the top 10 estimates, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.