Warner Bros. is getting ready to roll out its highly-anticipated female lead Ocean's 8, a spin-off of director Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven trilogy, and it seems this could be a sleeper hit of the summer. Early box office tracking has put Ocean's 8 between $30 million and $45 million for its opening weekend. While we'll have to wait about three weeks to see how it really fares in theaters, this high-profile spin-off has the advantage of debuting right in between some of this summer's biggest movies.

Ocean's 8 will be going up against Global Road's action-thriller Hotel Artemis and A24's thriller Hereditary, and while both of those movies will arrive in wide release, they likely won't get quite as wide a release as Ocean's 8, which will likely be somewhere between a 3,500 and 3,750 theater-count debut. The movie has an estimated production budget of $70 million, a modest figure that could mean Ocean's Eight might be profitable right away, provided it fares well at the international box office as well.

Ocean's 8 also has the advantage of being far enough removed from Avengers: Infinity War, and even from Deadpool 2, which is projected to open big around $150 million this weekend. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens next weekend and, depending on how big its opening weekend is (currently projected at $170 million), it may still have enough juice to remain in the top spot in its third weekend, when Ocean's 8 arrives, but that also depends on how much it drops off during its second and third weekends.

This new heist adventure has no shortage of star power, with Sandra Bullock starring as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney's character Danny Ocean from Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen. She leads a team of female thieves as they plan a daring heist at the annual Met Gala in New York City. Her team includes Cate Blanchett's Lou, Anne Hathaway's Daphne, Helena Bonham Carter's Rose, Mindy Kaling's Amita, Sarah Paulson's Tammy, Rihanna's Nine Ball and Awkwafina's Constance. The supporting cast includes Richard Armitage, Dakota Fanning, Olivia Munn and original Ocean's franchise stars Matt Damon as Linus Caldwell and Carl Reiner as Saul Bloom.

Gary Ross directs Ocean's 8 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Olivia Milch, with Steven Soderbergh producing. There had long been rumors that George Clooney would reprise his role as Danny Ocean, since Sandra Bullock is playing Danny's sister, but those rumors were frequently debunked. However, if this Ocean's 8 spin-off is a success, it could lead to more crossover possibilities with the rest of the Ocean's cast, but that all depends on how well Ocean's 8 actually performs when it hits theaters June 8. This new report also reveals that "first choice" and "definite awareness" is strongest in females over 25, while "unaided awareness," a huge statistic when it comes to ad buyers, is strongest among females under 25. You can head over to Deadline for their full report on Ocean's 8 and its box office prospects.