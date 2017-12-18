Don't call it a remake! Or a reboot, or a revival. Ocean's Eight is an extension of the Ocean's franchise that was kicked off in the 2000s by Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The movie continues the story of the Oceans family. This time, the story is focused on Danny Ocean's sister Debbie. Today, we get the first footage. And it's definitely going to be about a major heist.

The full OCean's Eight trailer is dropping tomorrow. Today, we get a fun fifteen second teaser that introduces Sandra Bullock as Debbie. She is seen pulling her expert team of thieves together for the mother of all heists. And we're pretty sure, by the looks of them, that they'll be able to pull this off.

Ocean's Eight is set to be one of Warner Bros.' biggest 2018 releases, in association with Village Roadshow. The first video teaser has the all-star cast on full display. Warner Bros. has also provided a synopsis for this crime adventure, which looks like it will follow its predecessors in being a straight up entertaining time at the movies.

In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson). Matt Damon will cameo, James Corden will play an insurance investigator, and Dakota Fanning also has a role. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Anna Wintour, Adriana Lima and Katie Holmes will have cameos."

Gary Ross, an acclaimed Oscar-nominated filmmaking force known for his work on Seabiscuit and the Hunger Games franchise, is directing this time out. He collaborated on the screenplay with Olivia Milch. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original trilogy, and Jon Kilik are producing. Michael Tadross, Susan Ekins, Sandra Bullock, Diana Alvarez and Bruce Berman are executive producing

Ocean's 8 debuts in theaters on June 8, 2018. It is set to kick off the mid-summer moviegoing season in true class and style. It arrives just two weeks after Lucasfilm and Disney finally unleash Solo: A Star Wars Story, and one week after Deadpool 2: The Second Coming. It will have a tough time competing with Wade Wilson for the number one spot, but also opening on June 8 in limited release is the highly anticipated documentary about Mr. Rogers called Won't You Be My Neighbor? Whoever wins this weekend will surely be decimated the following week by the long-awaited Pixar and Disney sequel The Incredibles 2. Proving that it's a truly stacked month at the box office, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives the next weekend. And the Month is rounded out by the sequel Soldado.

Sandra Bullock is definitely in some high-class company this summer. You can take a first look as she gathers her crew in this debut footage. And then get ready as the main trailer drop happens tomorrow planned as carefully as the heist it contains, courtesy of Warner Bros.