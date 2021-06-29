Stephen Soderbergh is "thinking" about making another followup to Ocean's Eleven with the original cast. Now 20 years old, the Ocean's trilogy was launched in 2001 with Ocean's Eleven, Soderbergh's remake of the 1960 movie of the same name. Soderbergh would later return to the director's chair to helm the two sequels, Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007), before stepping away from the movie series to focus on new endeavors.

As the years pass by, the idea of another Ocean's movie with the original cast seems less and less likely. In the years since Ocean's Thirteen premiered, we've also lost actors Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner. Even so, Soderbergh has apparently not given up on the idea of returning to the franchise some day. As explained by franchise star Don Cheadle to EW this week, the filmmaker has even spoken to him about doing another movie with the original group.

"We were talking about it, and then Bernie [Mac] passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it.' But I just did a movie with Stephen (Soderbergh) and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."

Along with Don Cheadle, the main group of the Ocean's crew would seem to be George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Qin Shaobo, and Elliott Gould. Shaobo and Gould reprised their roles for a special appearance in Ocean's 8, the 2018 spinoff. Damon and Reiner were also set to appear in the movie but their scenes were cut, while a photograph of Clooney's Danny Ocean can be seen at one point.

Ocean's 8 was directed by Gary Ross, and it primarily follows a new group of characters carrying out a sophisticated heist.The cast of the female-led spinoff includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. A variety of celebrity guest stars also appeared including Katie Holmes, Common, Kim Kardashian West, Olivia Munn, Heidi Klum, and Zayn Malik.

No sequel to Ocean's 8 was ever officially ordered, perhaps due to the somewhat lukewarm response to that movie's release. That doesn't mean that the cast wouldn't be interested, and the possibility is always there that both casts could mingle for a single story in the next installment. Last year, Paulson said that all they were waiting on for Ocean's 9 was for a window of availability in Awkwafina's schedule.

"Oh god, I would love to get an Ocean's 9," Paulson said, per ET. "We would have to see if Awkwafina's available. She's such a huge star now. It's like, what are we going to do? Probably everyone is waiting on Awkwafina's availability. I mean, Awkwafina? Nora? What gives? You're too famous now. We'll have to wait for her. I don't know. I would love to do another one. It was a good time."

Time will tell if there's ever another installment of the franchise, whether that's Ocean's Thirteen or Ocean's 9. As for Cheadle, he can next be seen in Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16 . This news comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.