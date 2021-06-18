The combination of School of Rock star Jack Black and 22 Jump Street's Ice Cube is oh so good that it's incredible no one has thought of pairing them up before. Well, paired up they are for Sony Pictures' upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, which is set to be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with Matt Tolmach producing through his Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.

The story for Oh Hell No is as follows; Jack Black stars as Sherman, who falls in love with Will's (played by Ice Cube, real name O'Shea Jackson) mother, much to Will's disapproval. Of course, this being Ice Cube, he has only one thing to say about such a ridiculous situation, "Oh hell no." The plot sounds like the perfect opportunity for both Black and Ice Cube to revel in their particular brands of comedy, and really does the plot even matter, just seeing the two actors exchanging quips and barbs on screen together should be worth the ticket price alone.

With cutting-edge comedy director Kitao Sakurai at the helm, the script comes from an assortment of talented comedic writers including Scot Armstrong (Old School), Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Jessica Gao (She-Hulk), and Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Brittany Morrissey is overseeing Oh Hell No for the studio.

Sakurai has become well-known in the comedy world for directing and executive producing The Eric Andre Show for Adult Swim, and most recently directed and co-wrote Netflix's number 1 comedy movie Bad Trip, starring Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish, which follows two best friends who take a road trip from Florida to New York City so one of them can declare his love for his high school crush, all the while being chased by the other's criminal sister, whose car they have stolen for the trip. Sakurai also recently directed several episodes of season 2 of Dave as well as BJ Novak's untitled upcoming series on FX.

Jack Black has been a heavy hitter in comedy for quite some time thanks to roles in the likes of School of Rock, Nacho Libre, and both the Kung Fu Panda and Jumanji franchises. The actor is next due to star as Claptrap in director Eli Roth's upcoming adaptation of the video game series Borderlands, which finds an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past reluctantly return to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Here, she forms an alliance with an unexpected team, and these unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power.

Ice Cube meanwhile has shown his penchant for superbly straight-faced comedy over the years with performances in the likes of Friday, the Ride Along franchise, and his scene-stealing role as Captain Dickson in both 21 Jump Street and its sequel 22 Jump Street.

Sony Pictures has also now announced that Oh Hell No is scheduled to hit theaters on July 1, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.