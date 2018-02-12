Apparently, Sacha Baron Cohen is back up to his old tricks. He is reportedly shooting an Untitled comedy movie that falls in line with Borat and Bruno. Though not much about the secret shoot has been revealed at this time, it has leaked that O.J. Simpson will appear in the movie, and that he got $20K for his troubles.

And that's causing some trouble of its own. It's being widely reported that Cohen and his team had to pay more than $20,000 for Simpson to even show up for the planned meet and greet, which will somehow be utilized in this upcoming comedy. This has prompted swift outrage from both the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, according to sources close to the production.

Sacha Baron Cohen became famous for playing Ali G in the U.K. before the show was picked up by HBO in the states. He went onto make an Ali G movie that never really got distribution or attention in the U.S. For his follow-up feature, he went the Jackass route with a pseudo documentary featuring his character Borat, where he went undercover and conducted interviews with unsuspecting victims. It was a big hit. He then brought his third character, Bruno to the big screen with far less success. In the time since, he has mostly appeared in other people's movies, including working with Will Ferrell and Martin Scorsese, and he did the straight comedy The Dictator, which bombed.

Now, the comedian has been spotted wearing a wig and thick-rimmed glass as he met with O.J. Simpson in a Las Vegas hotel room. It's not clear what scene was being shot, or what the character and premise is behind Cohen's as-yet untitled movie. Apparently, the movie is being shot under hushed tones, and it's not good for word to leak out, as now others being approached will be suspicious.

News of the new comedy broke as Cohen was asked to pay Simpson $20K for appearing in the movie. The production source had this to say.

"O.J. would not even get in the hotel room until he was paid a sackload of cash. There was no way Sacha could have got O.J. into the room without paying money."

Cohen's team is remaining silent at the moment, and refuse too confirm that a movie is even being shot. But that goes with the territory for a movie like this, and Sacha Baron Cohen is probably much more concerned about his cover being blown. It's likely that Cohen saved this part of the movie for last, knowing that the potential scene would leak early. OJ Simpson did say he met with Sacha Baron Cohen, so it's not clear if the former sports icon turned criminal was in on the joke from the get-go, or only became aware after the fact.

"I know him well. I met him. Nice guy."

O.J. Simpson refused to say whether or not he was paid by Cohen and his team. The Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Fame running back was acquitted on murder charges in the case of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend Goldman, back in 1994. A civil jury found Simpson liable for the murders and he had to pay $25 million, which he reportedly hasn't done yet. The sometimes actor was later convicted of armed robber in Las Vegas, where he spent 9 years in jail. He was released last October. A collections lawyer is claiming that O.J. Simpson must turn over the $20K from the film shoot to the civil case in helping to pay back his debt.

"Paying money, cash no less, in secret to O.J. Simpson is 100 percent unadulterated sleaze, this is nuts."

Nicole's sister, Tanya Brown also spoke out against Cohen bringing in OJ Simpson for the movie. She says this in response.

"Nicole and Ron are two human beings who were brutally murdered," she told The Mail. "This is not a joke, nor is it entertainment."

There is no word on what this movie is or when it will be released. And its possible that the controversy could force Cohen's hand in completely removing the scene from the movie. This news was first reported by Page Six