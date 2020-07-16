How does a free lifetime subscription to Netflix sound? To celebrate the release of The Old Guard, which stars Charlize Theron, the streaming service has announced a nationwide U.S. competition for an "Immortal Netflix Account." The special account equals 1000 months of free subscription, or 83 years, which is a lot of time to stream some titles. How do you win it? By obtaining the highest score in an original The Old Guard videogame where you play as a Labrys-wielding immortal and defeat hordes of enemies. The game will go live tomorrow, July 17th.

The Old Guard, based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka, is a Netflix Original title that follows a covert team of noble mercenaries. When their mysterious inability to die is suddenly exposed, they must fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered. The film stars Charlize Theron who plays Andy (or Andromache of Scythia), one of the oldest and most seasoned immortals on a mission to save her crew. The movie also stars Kiki Layne, and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

While Netflix isn't exactly offering a subscription for all of eternity, the immortal subscription is pretty impressive. If the pricing sticks to $15.99, that would save The Old Guard game winner nearly $16,000, which pretty much puts paying for streaming services into perspective. That's a lot of money, even spread out over 83 years, so there are going to be some intense gamers trying to win a shot at obtaining the "Immortal Netflix Account." A lot of friends and family will benefit from this new account too, so this pressure is on.

As you would expect, the original video game used for the competition mirrors the events of The Old Guard. It's a browser-based, top-down, beat 'em up-style videogame where you play as the lead character of the movie, and fight off hordes of enemies using only the film's iconic one-handed Labrys, aka a giant, double-bladed axe. But just like in the movie, dying is not the end. Getting killed only slows you down, so to get the highest score, you have to defeat enemies without getting hit, and as quickly as possible. The competition will be held for three days (7/17, 7/18, and 7/19). Whoever reigns as #1 once the three-day timer runs out will take home the "Immortal Netflix Account."

The Old Guard game already sounds like a pretty massive challenge, but there are more than likely quite a few gamers, and fans of the Netflix movie, to go ahead and give it a shot. At the very least, this is some inventive advertising for the movie and the streaming service, which could end up getting more viewers interested in checking out Charlize Theron's latest role. Plus, the actress has hinted at a sequel, so now sounds like the perfect time to catch up. In order to participate, prospective gamers need to head to the official Old Guard Game website, starting tomorrow.