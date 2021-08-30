TIm Blake Nelson is the perfectly-unassuming homesteading Henry, working his land with his son. He stumbles across a man on the run, shot in the chest carrying a satchel full of money. Three men are on his tail. What is the meek Henry to do? Come guns blazing in true spaghetti western style, that's what, in the first look trailer for new Western Old Henry.

Old Henry is an action western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide who to trust. Defending a siege of his homestead, the farmer reveals a talent for gun-slinging that surprises everyone calling his true identity into question.

Henry has been living a simple life until the attack on his home and family force him to reveal his gunslinging talents that brings into question his true identity. Tim Blake Nelson stars as Henry, with a cast including Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Trace Adkins, and Stephen Dorff. Described by the writer and director, Potsy Ponciroli, he says it's a "micro western", adding that it's a "small, simple tale set in an alternate timeline where an authentic, historical character plays in a fictional world."

The previous work of Tim Blake Nelson lends to the Henry character in that we have seen him as the meek and mild Delmar O'Donnell in the Coen brother's classic O Brother, Where Art Thou? And then we were charmed by the unsuspecting jovial crooner who will also turn his gun on anyone who sasses him in the return to the Coens' universe in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. May I says that I love that they incorporate his sweet singing in both films? It adds so much to both films.

Stephen Dorff is, of course, the perfect foil to Nelson, as we're no stranger to seeing him as a smart mouth, double-crossing, gun toting bad guy. We'll also have no problem suspending our disbelief for Grammy award-winning, Grand Ol' Opry member, Trace Adkins, a man who in his real life had his second wife, Julie, shoot him during a domestic dispute putting a bullet through both lungs and both lower chambers of his heart, playing a dusty farmer/gun-toter. Incidentally, he never even pressed charges against his now ex-wife. Scott Haze will be playing our injured man with the cash and a secret.

The whole crew have some interesting projects in the works. Nelson has Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio opening in time for Christmas and Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley﻿in post-production. Stephen Dorff will soon have Paradise City in theaters where he stars alongside John Travolta and Bruce Willis telling the tale of Ryan Swan (Willis) as he carves his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin who murdered his father. And we can keep our eyes peeled for three more westerns coming our way from Adkins. As for Scott Haze, he can be seen in Jurassic World: Dominion, expected to be released June 10, 2022. Old Henry blazes into theaters October 1.