The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan has teased his upcoming supernatural horror movie, Old, describing it as being unlike anything audiences have seen before. The divisive director went on to call the movie "inappropriate" and "subversive," before revealing that he is still currently working on getting the ending just right.

"No one has ever seen anything like it in its tone and the way it's just, I mean, it's like nothing else... I'm deciding on the minor note; how to end on a minor note. Unbreakable ends on a kind of a dip, right? He goes to the dark note, that minor note at the end. The guy you thought was the best friend is the villain ... the minor note sticks to you forever."

Will Old end with one of M. Night Shyamalan's patented twists? While the director does compare the project to one of his earliest movies, the unorthodox superhero story Unbreakable, which of course does end with a twist, revealing that Samuel L. Jackson's character has been the villain all along, it sounds more like Shyamalan is looking to end Old in such a way as to leave the audience pondering, haunted by the implications of the movie's conclusion. So, while it won't necessarily be a twist, M. Night Shyamalan is clearly looking to torment us all once again when Old's credits start rolling.

Inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by, Pierre Oscar Levy and artist Frederik Peeters, Old begins with a family on a tropical vacation on a perfect beach day, or so they thought. The family, who are joined by several others, soon discover that the idyllic cove filled with rock pools and sandy shore, encircled by green, densely vegetated cliffs is not what it appears to be. No, this utopia hides a dark secret. First there is the dead body of a woman found floating in the crystal-clear water. Then there is the odd fact that all the children are aging rapidly. Soon everybody is growing older every half hour, reducing their entire lives into a single day, and there doesn't seem to be any way out of the cove...

Though the filmmaker is adapting the graphic novel at least in part, a lot of the themes of the movie have stemmed from his real-life experiences. "My father's very old right now. He has dementia. He comes and goes," Shyamalan said. "And the kids are now directing and singing concerts and, you know, when did this happen? So I made a movie about that feeling."

Old stars, Gael García Bernal (Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle and Bad Education), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), and Abbey Lee (HBO's Lovecraft Country). Along with Aaron Pierre (Syfy's Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime's The Affair), and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit).

Old is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 23, 2021, by Universal Pictures. This comes to us from Dread Central.