A new trailer for The Old Man & the Gun is here. Robert Redford is about as legendary as it gets when it comes to actors. The man has starred in classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men, as well as continuing to do compelling and great work in his later years. However, Redford recently announced that he's retiring from acting and The Old Man and the Gun looks like it's going to be his final movie as an actor. But based on this latest trailer, it looks like he could be going out with a serious bang.

This is the second trailer that has been released for the movie which, as it sort of cheekily states, is "mostly a true story." Despite the fact that this movie revolves around an old man committing robberies who has been in and out of jail his whole life, it actually looks to be somewhat lighthearted. We see that Robert Redford will be teaming up with Danny Glover and Tom Waits to try and pull off one last big score. That's one heck of a trio, even if they're not exactly a group of spry young fellows. This looks to be immensely entertaining and something that could very well be coming up in conversation come awards season, which is getting underway here shortly.

In The Old Man & the Gun, which is based on the true story, we follow Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford) from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest's commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

The movie comes from David Lowery who has quietly become a director really worth paying attention to. People were a bit divided on last year's A Ghost Story, but he also directed the criminally underrated live-action Pete's Dragon, which also starred Robert Redford, as well as Ain't Them Bodies Saints, his first collaboration with Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck. It's true that Affleck has had his share of troubles, with sexual misconduct allegations being brought against him, which overshadowed his Oscar run and ultimate win for Manchester by the Sea. But he and Lowry clearly have a solid working relationship. Aside from whatever controversy comes with Affleck, this does look to be a truly stacked cast.

Prior to its theatrical release, the movie will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, which will play host to quite a few potential Oscar contenders. Whether or not this movie does go on to garner any love from The Academy, we can only hope this proves to be a worthy send-off for Redford. The Old Man & the Gun is set to arrive in theaters on September 28. Be sure to check out the new trailer, courtesy of the Fox Searchlight YouTube channel, for yourself below.