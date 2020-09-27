Twist-loving director M. Night Shyamalan is now on set shooting his new movie, taking to Twitter to reveal a poster for the movie along with its official title. Simply called Old, the movie's plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it would appear that aging will serve as the theme of the movie. The poster depicts an hourglass with the sand replaced by tiny people, and the tagline ominously reads, "It's only a matter of time." The poster also teases "a new trip from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan."

Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie@OldTheMoviepic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020

M. Night Shyamalan also included a photo of himself on the Old set, wearing a mask while holding a clapperboard. In the background, we can see the crew setting up what Shyamalan says is the very first shot of the movie. "Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old," Shyamalan says in the caption.

Over the summer, it had been reported that Shyamalan was in preproduction for his next movie, but no title was revealed at the time. Several cast members have also been reportedly attached to the project, including Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) in the lead role. The ensemble cast will also include Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5), and Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). Just recently, Rufuf Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, and Emun Elliott were also added to the cast.

Shyamalan may not be revealing any plot details at this time, but follows a group of people who discover a dead body at what appears to be a perfect utopia, beginning a troubling series of paranormal and unusual events. Soon enough, everyone begins to age very rapidly by growing older every half hour, and there doesn't seem to be any way to escape. Given what we know about Shyamalan's movies, chances are the movie will feature a very different ending from the book, as the filmmaker never seems to like for his audiences to know what's coming at the end. It's also always possible there will be storyline connections to his previous movies.

In 1999, Shyamalan found great fame with the release of the horror movie The Sixth Sense, which featured one of the most memorable twist endings of all time. He is also known for helming movies like Signs, The Village, Unbreakable, and Lady in the Water. His found footage horror flick The Visit also made big money when it was released in 2015. More recently, he revisited Unbreakable with the followup movies Split and Glass, with the latter releasing in theaters just last year. Though Glass wasn't met with the warmest reception from critics, it grossed $247 million against a budget of $20 million and can be seen as a tremendous success.

Shyamalan is writing and producing Old in addition to directing the movie. Ashwin Rajan of Blinding Edge Pictures and Marc Bienstock are also producing, with Steven Schneider executive producing. Old is currently scheduled to release in theaters on July 23, 2021. This news comes to us from M. Night Shyamalan on Twitter.