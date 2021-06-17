The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan returns to screens this summer season with the haunting supernatural horror outing, Old, which has now been officially given a rating of PG-13. The rating has been handed down by the movie gods on high thanks to "strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity, and brief strong language," suggesting that, much like the majority of his cinematic output, Old will not be a family-friendly experience.

Old begins with a family on a tropical vacation on a perfect beach day, or so they thought. The family, who are joined by several others, soon discover that the idyllic cove filled with rock pools and sandy shore, encircled by green, densely vegetated cliffs is not what it appears to be. No, this utopia hides a dark secret. First there is the dead body of a woman found floating in the crystal-clear water. Then there is the odd fact that all the children are aging rapidly. Soon everybody is growing older every half hour, reducing their entire lives into a single day, and there doesn't seem to be any way out of the cove...

The movie is inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and artist Frederik Peeters, which was brought the Unbreakable director's attention thanks to his children, who gifted him with a copy of the novel for Father's Day. Shyamalan was instantly enamored with the premise, quickly purchasing the rights to the graphic novel, with the storyline said to have heavily inspired the script for Old.

Old, which wrapped in November of last year, features an all-star ensemble cast led by Coco and The Motorcycle Diaries star Gael García Bernal as Jack, with Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps as his wife, Kate. Hereditary and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Alex Wolff also stars as Mark, Jack and Kate's son. Making up the supporting cast are Little Women and Sharp Objects star Eliza Scanlen, Jojo Rabbit and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Thomasin McKenzie, Krypton star Aaron Pierre, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Neon Demon star Abbey Lee, Jupiter Ascending's Nikki Amuka-Bird, The Father star Rufus Sewell and Lost's Ken Leung.

The movie sees Shyamalan return to the kind of existential horror story that has often served him so well in the past, with Old sure to tackle the universal question of mortality while putting through the characters through the filmmaker's unique brand of psychological terror.

Old is just the first part of M. Night Shyamalan's recent two-movie deal with Universal Pictures, with another as-yet-untitled project currently slated for a February 2023 release date. Shyamalan has discussed the deal in the past, suggesting that all the movies could be linked much like the likes of Split and Glass. "I just had two movie ideas I felt very strongly about," Shyamalan revealed.

"For me, there are ideas and they're in journals sometimes and they don't quite have the meat yet or whatever that thing is that makes it so I'm ready to commit two years of my life to making this-to writing and directing this-some of those ideas don't have that yet. They have to gestate a little bit. But there were two ideas where right away I was thinking about making them. And, interesting enough, there might be a third thing that came to me that might end up going in between these two. So there might be three."

Old is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 23, 2021, by Universal Pictures. This news originated at ComicBook.com