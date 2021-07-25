M. Night Shyamalan's Old conquered this weekend's box office with a $16.5 million debut. While the highly anticipated movie took the number one spot, it fell short of expectations, which could be due to the mixed reviews from critics and viewers. CinemaScore, which gives movies grades based on audience scores, gave Old a C+. Shyamalan's movies are often controversial and, more often than not, they generally gain appreciation long after their theatrical runs. Globally, Old made a grand total of $23 million over the weekend.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins took the second spot at the box office this weekend with $13.3 million. Like Old, the long-awaited G.I. Joe movie fell below expectations for its debut weekend. The box office as a whole is down 25% when compared to last weekend, despite two high profile debuts, which could have to do with the ongoing pandemic, or the Olympic Games. Major cities around the United States are seeing a steady rise in cases, leaving some moviegoers reluctant to head back out to crowded theaters. In addition, low CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes ratings from the top two movies may also be keeping potential moviegoers from venturing out.

Black Widow fell to number three this weekend after bringing in $11.6 million. The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned $314.9 million globally since debuting in theaters, and on Disney+, three weeks ago. Space Jam: A New Legacy debuted at number one and fell to number four this weekend after bringing in $9.5 million. Globally, the sequel has earned $93.9 million. Like Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy is also available for viewers to stream from the comfort of their own homes.

F9: The Fast Saga is still bringing viewers into movie theaters, taking in $4.6 million this weekend, which was more than enough to take the fifth spot. The ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise has earned over $620 million globally since its debut. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions took the sixth position after earning $3.4 million. The psychological horror movie has been praised for its elaborate puzzles, but criticized for not improving upon the first installment's charms. The Boss Baby: Family Business came in at number seven with $2.6 million. The family movie is now available to stream on Peacock.

The Forever Purge took the eighth spot this weekend after earning $2.3 million. The horror thriller has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics. A Quiet Place: Part II has not had any problems with critics and took the ninth spot this weekend with $1.2 million. The sequel has earned $263.5 million globally since debuting in theaters nine weeks ago. Finally, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain} closed out the top ten with $830K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.