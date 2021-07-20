It's no secret that M. Night Shyamalan has been tweaking the ending of his new movie Old until just last month, which is cutting it pretty fine when the movie is due for general release starting this Friday. Critics have just begun airing their views on the supernatural thriller, which sees a family discovering a beach that causes them to age so quickly that their lives are over in a day. So the question is: How has the movie been going down with those to view it first?

Well it would appear that M. Night Shyamalan may have another hit on his hands as in general the word coming out of the first critic reviews is that this is one of his better movies from the last few years, and as well as being an accomplished blend of horror and drama, it may also have you checking yourself for new wrinkles more often. Here are some of the reactions to the movie.

Sean O'Connell of CinemaBlend said, "M. Night Shyamalan gets so creative with OLD. His camera work is exhilarating, with some of the most bold and aggressive filmmaking techniques I've seen from him. The visuals are a little stronger than the story, but damn, Thomasin McKenzie continues to amaze." Fellow CinemaBlend reviewer Mike Reyes noted that although "clunky" to start with that movie did pick up pace, saying, "When #OldMovie gets going, it flies like a bat out of hell. While the film gets off to a slow, clunky start, it eventually becomes a body horror that somehow successfully meshes with emotional family drama. Absolute summer fun from M. Night Shyamalan."

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier suggested that it was the director's best effort in over two decades, citing it has his best since Unbreakable. She went on to say, "It's an intense, unrelenting thriller made with sadistic glee and surprising emotion. It's hard to watch & I loved every second of it." Critic's Choice member Fico Cangiano made a comparison with a certain well known shark movie for its ability to make people nervous of going to the beach. He said, "Thanks @MNightShyamalan! I had not been scared of the beach since Jaws, and now #OldTheMovie had me in full suspense & stress mode the whole time. Really enjoyed it's premise & themes. Be ready to spend an unsettling, bonkers vacation in paradise. Def check it out."

It seems all in all good overall first impression for Old, and considering how much of a bashing some of Shyamalan's work has taken in recent work it is about time we had a really good movie from the man who delivered one of the biggest twists in cinema history with The Sixth Sense and has struggled to match it ever since. The premise of Old is unique and it would appear that having directed, co-produced and wrote the movie may well have paid off in his loose adaptation of the graphic novel, Sandcastle. The movie's cast includes the ensemble of Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, and Ken Leung. Old arrives in cinemas on Friday.