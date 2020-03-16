Another celebrity has tested positive for the coronavirus that's currently wreaking havoc all across the globe, as former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has revealed she's been diagnosed with the disease. The news comes directly from the actress herself on her official Instagram account. Posting a photo from her home, Kurylenko says she's "locked up at home" after testing positive for the virus. "I've actually been ill for almost a week now," she says in the caption. "Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

A Ukrainian born model and actress, Kurylenko is known for appearing in a variety of movies including Hitman, Max Payne, Oblivion, and November Man. One of her most well known roles came in 2008 when she starred opposite Daniel Craig in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace as Bond girl Camille Montes, doing so well in her audition she actually beat out Gal Gadot for the part. More recently, Kurylenko appeared in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, The Courier, and The Room, and is also set to star in the upcoming fantasy movie Empires of the Deep.

Kurylenko is not the first celebrity to be recently diagnosed with coronavirus. Last week, Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson revealed they'd contracted the virus while working on pre-production for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. The pair were placed into quarantine and have been receiving top-notch medical care from health care professionals from the land down under, and Hanks has been providing his fans with updates by way of social media. As with Kurylenko, Hanks and Wilson appear to be in good spirits, though it has to be terrifying for anyone who knows they have the virus.

Additionally, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with coronavirus just hours after joking about how he didn't have the illness. The diagnosis resulted in a total shutdown of the NBA, with the NHL following suit soon after. Schools and universities have also been shutting down and switching to online classes while mass gatherings, festivals, concerts, and other recreational events have also been nixed. States are also beginning to close bars and dine-in restaurants, making carry-out and delivery the only way to order food in those locations for the foreseeable future. These are all certainly drastic steps, but doing these things will definitely save lives and will be worth it in the end.

Our thoughts are with Kurylenko, Hanks, Wilson, and everyone else across the world currently afflicted with the coronavirus. As quarantines and other efforts to contain the disease are ramping up in many different countries, let's hope we can soon put a lid on this thing as the planet moves towards a global recovery. Please, stay safe out there everyone, and abide by the precautions of social distancing, constant cleaning, refraining from touching your face, and always washing your hands, This news comes to us from Olga Kurylenko on Instagram.