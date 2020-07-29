X-Men star Olivia Munn found her Psylocke sword and decided to show off some of her moves on social media. The actress definitely still has the sword skills, but things did not go as planned. This isn't the first time this summer that Munn has posted a funny video of something going wrong around her. Earlier in July, she tried to take a picture in a bikini next to a water fall, but ended up stepping on something sharp and ruining the moment, though it was pretty funny for everybody watching at home.

Olivia Munn begins her latest misadventure video by showing off the Psylocke sword from X-Men: Apocalypse. She slowly starts showing off her moves, twirling the sword. Munn then starts to ramp things up, only to hit the wall behind her, which clearly shocks her. She then sheepishly goes over to the camera and turns it off. Much like the Olivia Munn bikini video from earlier this summer, the sword video is getting a lot of attention online from her fans and followers.

Fan-favorite character Psylocke did not have a whole lot of screen time in X-Men: Apocalypse, but Olivia Munn put a lot into the role. The actress went through extensive fight and sword training, which she documented on social media. While it's been a few years, it's very easy to see that Munn still has a lot of those sword moves down and can probably still pack a pretty mean punch or kick, thanks to the martial arts training she has been through over the years. You can read what she had to say about the role back in 2016 below.

"I've loved Psylocke for so long. She's a really, really strong badass female character in this comic book world where a lot of times the women don't get to be strong and badass. You see a lot of superheroes [who] don't always want to kill, and they'll avoid it if they can. She's never had a problem killing, and I like that she was the bad guy that had no problem being the bad guy. She's telekinetic and telepathic so she can read your mind. She can create anything with her mind. To win any fights, she can just create a mountain and have it fall down on you, but she chooses to create a sword so she can kill up close and personal. I always thought that was really cool and badass."

X-Men: Apocalypse is currently streaming on Disney+, so you can head over there to check out Olivia Munn's Psylocke moves. While her character made it out of the movie alive, she did not appear in Dark Phoenix, which hit theaters last year. And with Disney taking over Fox, it is unclear if Munn will return to the role. A lot of the X-Men stuff is up in the air at the moment as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige tries to figure out the right place to re-introduce the beloved comic book superheroes. For now, it looks like it's going to be a while before we get any official word from the studio.

As for Olivia Munn, when she's not accidentally slicing up her wall or tripping into waterfalls, she's further entertaining her followers on social media. She also paid tribute to the late Regis Philbin, who passed away over the weekend. While we wait for some more videos of Munn's misadventures, you can check out her latest above, thanks to Olivia Munn's Twitter account.

This is why we can’t have nice things. ⚔️ I found my #Psylocke sword 😏 pic.twitter.com/lRIJpWKPT9 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 29, 2020