In a world where Disney seems to be dominating the market of shared universes and epic sagas, Paramount has set its sights on developing the Ology book series into a new movie franchise. According to a new report, Paramount is currently adapting the 13-book series with a group of A-list screenwriters under producer Akiva Goldsman's Weed Road banner. The best-selling children's book series by Dugald Steer started in 2003 and saw the first book in the series, Dragonology, stay on the New York Times Children's Best Sellers for a staggering 76 weeks.

Paramount has brought in Jeff Pinkler (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Pulitzer Prize winning author Michael Chabon, Lindsey Beer (King Killer), Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther), Nicole Pearlman (Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel), and Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) to start the writing process for the Ology movies. The names alone on this list of book titles, which include Spyology, Knightology, Dinosaurology, Dragonology, Alienology, Monsterology, Vampireology, Mythology and Egyptology, are already promising on their own, so it will be exciting to see what's cook up when the movies are finally released. According to a report, it is expected that each writer will tackle their own movie or movies within the series.

Ology is an incredibly popular young adult book series and it's actually surprising that nobody has successfully tackled the books yet. Universal Pictures bought the rights in 2008 for the then-called Dragonology series with Leonard Hartman attached to write and executive produce the project. It was later announced that Alex Kurtzman and Robert Orci were tapped to produce the movie for Universal. It was also announced in 2012 that Carlos Saldanha, the director of Ice Age and Rio was going to tackle the Alienology portion of the series in an animated movie for Universal. However, nothing has been announced since then in regard to Universal moving forward.

The Ology book series each deals with a different subject. Each book is written by a fictional author in the style of an Encyclopedia, which allows readers to read and investigate, seemingly becoming experts in their given field at their own leisure. The stories contained within the books are also told in a linear fashion for quick reading as well as the more in-depth investigation. The books are immensely popular and now is the perfect time to get the movie franchise off of the ground. Plus, the books are kind of off-kilter and fun because they take things that aren't always looked at in science and turn them into important studies, which is something that kids will more than likely flock to.

Hopefully Paramount will be able to pull off what Universal tried to do a decade ago in bringing the Ology book series to the big screen. It seems impossible to fail with the amount of talent in the writer's room. The Ology books have sold over 18 million copies and have been translated into over 40 different languages, so the demand is definitely there. The original report about the Ology movie franchise was published by Deadline.