The Olsen Twins are coming back. Hulu has revealed they will begin streaming three of the twin sibling's classic movies from the late 1990s. Billboard Dad (1998), Passport to Paris (1999), and Switching Goals (1999) will all be available in May to current Hulu subscribers. The twins got their start with acting in Full House as Michelle Tanner, which debuted in 1987 when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were only 6-months old. The two stayed on the show until it ended in 1995, but they continued acting in their own movies and shows until 2012 when they retired from the entertainment business.

Billboard Dad focuses on the Olsen Twins as they play matchmaker for their widowed father, Tyler, who is played by Tom Amandes. They set up a billboard with his face on it and he begins to get a lot of attention from the opposite sex. Mark-Kate plays Tess, a member of the high diving team, while Ashley plays Emily, a surfer girl. The movie currently holds a 46% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is currently higher than critic rating for the latest Hellboy remake.

Passport to Paris finds the Olsen Twins playing Melanie and Allyson Porter, who are also identical twins. It's an international adventure that takes the girls to go visit their diplomat grandfather in Paris. This one has a slightly better rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 50%. Last but not least is Switching Goals, where the twins play Sam and Emma Stanton, who are placed on opposing soccer teams. They end up swapping identities to prove how similar they really are. It currently has a 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Related: Marvel's Runaways Movie Is Now a Hulu Series

Hulu has not announced if they will be delving deeper into the Olsen Twins vaults to bring out other classics, such as their big screen debut It Takes Two or New York Minute, but if the response is positive for the first three, we might end up getting them all. New York Minute marks the last time the twins starred together on the big screen and it was the last project released by their Dualstar Entertainment company. The Dualstar brand made the twins some of the richest women in the world. In 2007, they were listed at number eleven on a Forbes "Celebrity 100" for having an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen famously retired from the entertainment business in 2012 to launch their fashion career. The New York Times declared Mary-Kate to be a fashion icon for pioneering her signature "homeless" look, which took off in a major way. The two have been so busy with their new career that they did not take out any time to star in Netflix's Fuller House with the rest of their fellow Full House castmates. Regardless, the twins are back on the small screen with Hulu. You can stream Billboard Dad, Passport to Paris, and Switching Goals starting May 1st.