We have the first trailer for On The Rocks. This is a movie that has a ton going for it on paper. For one, the cast is led by Bill Murray (Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day) and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation, I love You, Man). Murray is also reuniting with director Sofia Coppola and, given that the two last collaborated on Lost in Translation, that is worth paying attention to. This also serves as the first collaboration between A24, the studio behind Moonlight, Midsommar and Uncut Gems, among many others, and Apple. Luckily, as we can see from the trailer, Apple didn't seem to get in the way on this one.

The trailer opens up with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones meeting up as daughter and father to play catch-up. While there is something underneath the surface, they seem happy to see each other. We then come to find that Jones' character is navigating a tricky marriage, with her husband gone on business a lot. After some back and forth, they decide to see what her husband is truly up to. Even though there are dramatic undertones, this is Murray in the way we've come to know him in his later career. That combination of funny and charming, without being over the top. It also very much looks like what we've come to expect from A24 as a studio

Sofia Coppola, per the studio, "brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York." Coppola also penned the screenplay for the movie. This serves as the filmmaker's follow-up to 2017's The Beguiled. Some of her other credits include The Virgin Suicides and The Bling Ring. Coppola is producing alongside Youree Henley, with Mitch Glazer and Roman Coppola on board as executive producers. Marlon Wayans (White Chicks, Scary Movie) co-stars.

On the Rocks centers on Laura (Rashida Jones) who thinks she's happily hitched. However, when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) begins staying late at the office regularly with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man who might have insight; her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who convinces Laura that they should investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, moving from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover that the heart of their journey lies in their own relationship.

Apple, like most companies right now, is looking to bolster its streaming efforts. That's where this new partnership came in. Though they still intend to release these movies in theaters, they will eventually have a home on Apple TV+, the company's streaming service that launched last year. Given the prestige that A24 has managed to cultivate in recent years, that could result in some big titles heading Apple's way. On the Rocks does not yet have a specific release date set, but it will arrive in October both in theaters and on Apple TV+ from A24. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.