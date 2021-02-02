Following a wildly successful 2020 with the releases of Mark of the Bell Witch and The Mothman Legacy, Small Town Monsters has announced their latest endeavor, On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey, and we've got an exclusive trailer for you to dig right into.

The Journey is the followup to the miniseries On the Trail of Bigfoot, and cryptid documentarian Seth Breedlove leads the Small Town Monsters team deep into the Adirondacks on the hunt for Sasquatch. Today brings the first trailer for The Journey, which shows off the epic vistas and the creepy moonlit investigations that the team took part in.

Breedlove and his crew headed to the Adirondacks of upstate New York last summer for an intensive, adventure-filled week searching for Sasquatch. The team documented the trip, which included multiple days and nights in the forests around upstate New York and Western Massachusetts. Their trip was spent with Bigfoot researchers like Steve Kulls (Monsterquest) and Paul Bartholomew (Finding Bigfoot, Beast of Whitehall) who led them on the search for their quarry.

On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey is just one chapter in the ever-expanding "On the Trail of..." line from the indie production house Small Town Monsters. On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky, (a followup to 2020's Amazon best-selling series, On the Trail of UFOs) will make its bow later this spring, with a second On the Trail of Bigfoot film titled The Discovery to haunt audiences later this year. Two Small Town Monsters miniseries are also premiering in 2021: On the Trail of Hauntings and On the Trail of the Lake Michigan Mothman. Both series will initially be exclusively available to Small Town Monsters YouTube subscribers before their wide release later in 2021.

The Journey takes a deep look into the subject of Bigfoot but also what spurs people to spend their lives searching for a creature that many believe doesn't exist. Along the way, they made a stop in Whitehall, NY, home to an incident involving multiple members of law enforcement claiming to see a Bigfoot in a field off a rural road. The crew had multiple unusual experiences during their various night investigations near Lake George, Whitehall and Western Massachusetts. The Journey unveils some of that evidence.

On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey is being crowdfunded through a Kickstarter campaign launching on Thursday, February 4th. Backers will have the chance to add their names to the credits of the production, as well as Breedlove's other 2021 titles including a late-summer release titled The Howl of the Rougarou.