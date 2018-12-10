We've got two words for you: Nickel. Back 20th Century Fox has released a new video that finds Deadpool and his kidnapped sidekick Fred Savage rocking out to 11th best-selling musical act of all time. "This is how you remind me" that Once Upon a Deadpool opens in theaters this week on Wednesday, December 12th.

Audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth's reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence. One dollar of every ticket sold in the United States from December 12-24, 2018 will be donated to F Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to Fudge Cancer to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of Once Upon a Deadpool's release.

Once Upon a Deadpool opens in theaters for a limited engagement this holiday season from December 12 through December 24, 2018! The entire Deadpool 2 cast will return with Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand and Jack Kesy. Only this time, Fred Savage will be bringing the whole thing home.

Related: Was Once Upon a Deadpool Idea Ripped Off from a Fan?

This new teaser finds Fred Savage savagely tearing into Deadpool's Marvel credentials, topping the insult sundae off with a Nickelback zinger. Wade Wilson isn't having it, though. He frowns upon Fred's attempts to be a cool hipster with his Nickelback negativity, and schools the former Wonder Years star in some pretty surprising facts about the 11th most popular band in the entire world. Soon, Fred realizes his mistake, and together, the duo is rocking out and head banging to Nickelback's hit single 'This is How You Remind Me'.

Ryan Wilson and Fred Savage convened for a 24 hour period at the close of summer to shoot new wraparound scenes for Once Upon a Deadpool. Over 20 minutes of new footage was shot in inserted into what used to be Deadpool 2. Now it's being repackaged as a Christmas movie.

Fred Savage will reprise his role as the Grandson from The Princess Bride, sitting in bed, wearing his Bears jersey as Deadpool reads from a storybook not unlike the one that was offered up as a Target exclusive when the Deadpool 2 extended cut was released this fall after a blockbuster engagement at theaters nationwide. All of those gloriously offensive extra moments have been cut out, though. And we're left with a sanitized version of Deadpool's latest adventures that should be suitable for kids and grandpas alike.

It's not clear if this Nickelback gag will be included in the actual theatrical release of Once Upon a Deadpool. If it is, Fox just wasted over a minute of new footage, offering it up for free. But it's a good indicator of what fans will get if they venture into theaters to see it this weekend. You can check out the trailer and new poster images direct from Fox, which will soon be owned by Disney, meaning that we may just get PG-13 Deadpool sequels from here on out. Well, it was fun while it lasted.

PHfDBzF0rdV3il