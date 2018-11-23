A fan posted the very specific storyline for Once Upon a Deadpool on social media back in December of 2017, leading to questioning as to where the idea really came from. Social media allows artists and fans to be closer than ever before, which is either really good or bad, depending on your outlook on the matter. With that being said, the sharing of ideas is also much easier, which leads to recycling as well. Memes, jokes, opinions, criticisms, etc. are all shared and recycled throughout the internet.

Twitter user M.V.B. recently revealed that he had the idea for Once Upon a Deadpool nearly a year ago. Obviously, when most people make such bold claims, there's no real evidence to back it up. However, this time is much different, which you can read below. M.V.B. had this to say about a PG-13 Deadpool.

"(Ryan Reynolds) If Marvel forces you to make a PG-13 Deadpool, just copy the framing device from The Princess Bride and have Deadpool censoring it for Fred Savage as a bedtime story. A kidnapped adult Fred Savage. There, I fixed it."

In case anybody is unaware, this is the exact idea behind the upcoming Once Upon a Deadpool. Adult Fred Savage is featured in the promotional material, having been kidnapped so that the Merc with a Mouth can read him a sanitized version of Deadpool 2 in order to help raise money for F*ck Cancer and allow younger fans to see the sequel in theaters during their holiday break. Twitter user M.V.B. brought up his story idea once again, earlier this week after figuring out what Once Upon a Deadpool is really about. He explains.

"Sooo... I tweeted the exact plot of the new Once Upon A Deadpool PG version of Deadpool 2 at Ryan Reynolds almost a year ago and it somehow wound up in a movie without me knowing."

The details are uncanny, which led M.V.B. to question whether he had been ripped off, or if it was all just one big coincidence. M.V.B. calls the similarities "eerie," and hopes that Ryan Reynolds didn't steal his idea. However, he does not announce that he's looking for any compensation, and instead asks for premiere tickets, which is pretty rare these days. In the end, Reynolds reached out to him. He had this to say.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Shot New Scenes for Deadpool 2 PG-13 Rerelease

"Ryan Reynolds and I had a brief talk and I believe he was as confused as I was. It seems like this may all just have been a big, insane coincidence and I'm happy to leave it at that. I'm looking forward to seeing the movie in December!"

M.V.B. is certainly being a good sport about this whole situation. He literally tweeted out Once Upon a Deadpool's story idea, down to some very specific plans, but he is not going to try and sue. It would be pretty cool to know what M.V.B. and Reynolds talked about, and how the actor was able to convince him that they did not steal his idea for the PG-13 Deadpool 2. Reynolds had previously said that Fox has wanted a PG-13 version of the character for quite some time, noting that he would only do it if it were for charity and that he had to kidnap Fred Savage. You can check out the tweets below, thanks to M.V.B.'s Twitter account.

@VancityReynolds If Marvel forces you to make a PG-13 Deadpool, just copy the framing device from The Princess Bride and have Deadpool censoring it for Fred Savage as a bedtime story. A kidnapped adult Fred Savage. There, I fixed it. — M.V.B. (@MVBramley) December 7, 2017

I mean... maybe @VancityReynolds had the idea first, but it's fucking eerie how I didn't get a single detail wrong in my summary. Plagiarism? I hope not. I fuckin' love Ryan Reynolds. Cryptomnesia maybe? Can I at least get some premiere tickets please? #deadpool#detectivepikachu — M.V.B. (@MVBramley) November 21, 2018

Just a friendly reminder that I have no (never had any) intention of trying to sue Ryan Reynolds, Disney or any of its subsidiaries. I'm also not angry, I'm more amused/confused at this point. #deadpool#marvel#Disney#ryanreynolds#stopgivingmelegaladvice — M.V.B. (@MVBramley) November 22, 2018