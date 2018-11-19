This December, get ready for a fairy tale that gives zero F's. To kick off the holiday season, the (sometimes) good guy in red is delivering the official trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool from 20th Century Fox! Audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth's reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence.

Ryan Reynolds had this to say about delivering Once Upon a Deadpool as the ultimate holiday gift.

"Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said 'Yes' on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining..."

Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for Once Upon a Deadpool in an homage to Savage's starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic The Princess Bride. Fred remarked had this to say about his participation in the upcoming movie.

"While my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab."

For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer, previously known as Fuck Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of Once Upon a Deadpool release. The movie will hit theaters on December 12. But if you want to see it on the big screen, you better act fast. It will only be playing for two weeks, ending its theatrical release on Christmas Eve. Though, if it's a huge hit for the holidays, we expect that they'll extend the engagement.

Most of Once Upon a Deadpool is culled from Deadpool 2. There were 15 minutes of brand new footage shot, most of which features Fred Savage in wrap around scenes, which are shown off in this first teaser. Fred Savage is obviously not happy to have been kidnapped, duct taped to his bed, and he even slams Deadpool for having the audacity to call his franchise a 'Marvel movie' when it's a Fox movie licensed by Marvel. There is also a new scene with Deadpool and a couple of older folks sitting on a bus bench.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Shot New Scenes for Deadpool 2 PG-13 Rerelease

Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick reunited earlier this year to shoot these new scenes, working with a small crew to shoot everything in a 24 hour period guerrilla style. It's suspected that there will be a few surprises in store that haven't been announced yet. And it's expected that there will be an unexpected cameo or two. Is Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz reprising their roles as Cable and Domino? Or is Hugh Jackman going to show up for a minute or two? Don't hold your breath. It may just be Betty White in a Christmas negligee.

You can take a first look at Once Upon a Deadpool straight from the good folks at Fox, who will soon be the good Folks at Disney. It's unknown what Disney plans on doing with Deadpool in the years to come. Fans want him to replace Stan Lee for MCU cameos. Ryan Reynolds doesn't want a watered down PG-13 Deadpool 3 or X-Force movie. Perhaps this is the last we'll see of Deadpool on the big screen. But we doubt it.