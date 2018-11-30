The Once Upon a Deadpool TV spot features the Merc with a Mouth acting as a censor for Fred Savage's foul language. The kidnapped Savage doesn't appear to be too enthusiastic about being forced to reprise his iconic role from The Princess Bride. However, Ryan Reynolds and crew made a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, which features Wade Wilson reading the sanitized version of the story to Savage in an effort to let younger audiences check out the sequel on the big screen while raising money for charity at the same time.

The idea of a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 didn't originally seem like the best idea, but it looks like they have come up with a clever way to reintroduce the sequel to a new audience while raising money for a good cause. The idea of having Fred Savage on board in a recreation of his bedroom from 1987's The Princess Bride is pretty genius. Where the Once Upon a Deadpool idea came from has become a bit of a controversy, but it's believed that any similarities to a fan on social media's idea are a weird coincidence.

Deadpool 2 will need some pretty heavy editing to make sure that it fits under the PG-13 banner. The latest TV spot is already having fun with censoring, so it's imagined that a lot of the editing will be pretty clever, to keep with the true spirit of the Merc with a Mouth. Ryan Reynolds and crew spent a short amount of time throwing together the new footage with a small guerilla film crew to keep everything under wraps.

It isn't clear if any of the other members of the Deadpool 2 cast went in for additional filming. For now, it looks like Ryan Reynolds is the only one to show up in the new scenes for Once Upon a Deadpool. As for the original footage from the sequel, it looks pretty similar to what we've already seen play out on the big screen, but we've only seen small bits of footage so far. We'll have to wait until December 12th to see how much the crew edited and stitched old and new footage together. The special edition of the movie will run until December 24th.

As for the charity that Once Upon a Deadpool is donating to, their name has been censored as well. The F*ck Cancer campaign has been renamed to the Fudge Cancer campaign for the 12 days that the sanitized sequel will be in theaters. One can imagine that we'll probably be counting down the 12 days of Deadpool for every day that the movie remains on the big screen, which then brings us to Christmas Day. The marketing has been pretty awesome so far, so we'll have to wait a few weeks to see what else they have in store for us. Until then, you can check out the latest TV spot for Once Upon a Deadpool below, thanks to the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel.