Once Upon a Time in Deadwood follows a notorious gunslinger who is slipped a slow-acting poison by an heiress and told he has three days to track down and rescue her sister, who has been kidnapped by a band of hoodlums and holds the antidote. Sounds fun, right?

The new revenge western feature starring Robert Bronzi (recent hit Death Kiss) and Michael Pare (Streets of Fire) that is out now in the U.S. The movie was filmed in California as well as in Western Leone, near Almeria, Spain, site of much of the filming of the famous Sergio Leone/Charles Bronson western Once Upon A Time in the West. We've got an exclusive clip from the western for you to dig into right away.

Bronzi plays the gunslinger. Pare plays the main villain. The cast is rounded out with Karin Brauns (Playing with Dolls series), Lauren Compton (Clowntown), actor-model Chris Matteis, J.D. Angstadt, Jose Varela Garcia, Justin Hawkins, Tony Jackson, and Sierra Sherbundy. Rene Perez directs from his screenplay, with Jeff Miller (The Toybox) also contributing.

Jeff Miller (who produced the recent Death Kiss, which Perez directed, as well as the recent thriller The Russian Bride) is producing with Ronnie D. Lee (The Toybox, Ouija House) through their companies Millman Productions and Ron Lee Productions, respectively. Once Upon a Time in Deadwood comes out in the U.S. on October 1st on digital and on November 19th on dvd. Uncork'd Entertainment is handling distribution in North America and international sales.